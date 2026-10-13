North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Public Funding Drives 6.5% CAGR And A US$1.96 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market leaders pursue mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and expansion as demand rises for low-disruption, environmentally friendly pipe rehabilitation.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America trenchless pipe relining market is projected to increase from US$ 1,274.9 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 1,964.6 million by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising investment in the rehabilitation of aging water, wastewater, and sewer infrastructure.

Deteriorating underground pipelines remain a critical concern across the region. The American Water Works Association reports that 44% of U.S. water infrastructure is in poor condition, while the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that approximately 240,000 water main breaks occur annually. North America also has more than 17.9 billion feet of drainage pipes and lateral sewers that are over 50 years old. These conditions are increasing the risk of service interruptions, water loss, environmental contamination, and public health issues.

Federal and municipal funding is accelerating the adoption of trenchless pipe relining solutions in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has directed substantial funding toward water and sewer projects. Municipal assessments indicate that nearly US$ 118 billion is required for sewer infrastructure, US$ 95 billion for water systems, and US$ 30 billion for stormwater management. These investment requirements are expected to create sustained opportunities for pipeline rehabilitation contractors, technology providers, and material manufacturers.

Trenchless pipe relining offers operational and environmental advantages, including minimal excavation, reduced traffic disruption, shorter project timelines, and lower impact on surrounding communities. Demand is particularly strong among municipalities and pipeline operators seeking to extend the service life of existing assets without undertaking extensive replacement projects.

The report segments the North America trenchless pipe relining market by method, end-user, diameter, curing method, and geography. In 2024, Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) represented the leading method, while the municipal sector accounted for the largest end-user share. Pipes with diameters below DN 50 were the most prevalent category, and hot water cure was the preferred curing method.

Wastewater management challenges are also strengthening market demand. UN-Water reported that 42% of domestic wastewater generated worldwide in 2022 was discharged without adequate treatment. Aging sewer systems can intensify this issue by contributing to leaks, blockages, and reduced treatment efficiency. In the U.S., water main break rates increased by 27% between 2012 and 2018, while deteriorating pipes are estimated to cause the loss of approximately 6 billion gallons of treated water each day.

The U.S. held the largest share of the regional market in 2024. The country has more than 2.5 million miles of pipeline, with a substantial proportion of the network exceeding 50 years in age. The Environmental Protection Agency projects that water pipe replacement activity will peak by 2035, requiring repairs to approximately 16,000 to 20,000 miles of pipeline annually.

Infrastructure deterioration is especially pronounced in the Midwest and Southeast, where high pipe breakage rates contribute to significant water loss. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed in November 2021, allocated more than US$ 50 billion over five years to drinking water, wastewater, and sewage system improvements. Rehabilitation projects such as the Front Street Interceptor in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, demonstrate the increasing use of advanced trenchless technologies to modernize critical water networks.

Leading companies operating in the North America trenchless pipe relining market include The Charles Machine Works Inc, Trelleborg AB, RelineEurope GmbH, and Vortex Co LLC. Market participants are pursuing mergers and acquisitions, product development, technology innovation, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Continued public investment, mounting pipeline repair requirements, and demand for less disruptive rehabilitation methods are expected to support long-term market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Method

7.1 Cured in Place Pipe

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Cured in Place Pipe: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Pull-in-Place

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Pull-in-Place: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Pipe Bursting

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pipe Bursting: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Internal Pipe Coating

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

8.1 Municipal

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Municipal: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Industrial: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Diameter

9.1 Below DN 50

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Below DN 50: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 DN 51 - DN 150

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 DN 51 - DN 150: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 DN 151 - DN 250

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 DN 151 - DN 250: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Above DN 251

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Above DN 251: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

10.1 Ambient Cure

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Ambient Cure: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Hot Water Cure

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Hot Water Cure: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Steam Cure

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Steam Cure: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 UV Light Cure

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 UV Light Cure: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

11.1 North America

11.1.1 North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 United States: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 United States: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.2.2 United States: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.2.3 United States: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.2.4 United States: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.3 Canada: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Canada: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.3.2 Canada: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.3.3 Canada: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.3.4 Canada: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.4 Mexico: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.4.3 Mexico: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.4.4 Mexico: North America Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 The Charles Machine Works Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Trelleborg AB

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 RelineEurope GmbH

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Relining Group International Oy

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Vortex Co LLC

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Sanikom Doo

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 NuFlow Technologies Inc

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Brawo Systems GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

14.11 SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

14.11.1 Key Facts

14.11.2 Business Description

14.11.3 Products and Services

14.11.4 Financial Overview

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Developments

14.12 Michels Corporation

14.12.1 Key Facts

14.12.2 Business Description

14.12.3 Products and Services

14.12.4 Financial Overview

14.12.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12.6 Key Developments

14.13 Picote GROUP

14.13.1 Key Facts

14.13.2 Business Description

14.13.3 Products and Services

14.13.4 Financial Overview

14.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14.13.6 Key Developments

14.14 US Pipelining, LLC

14.14.1 Key Facts

14.14.2 Business Description

14.14.3 Products and Services

14.14.4 Financial Overview

14.14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.14.6 Key Developments

14.15 American Trenchless Technologies

14.15.1 Key Facts

14.15.2 Business Description

14.15.3 Products and Services

14.15.4 Financial Overview

14.15.5 SWOT Analysis

14.15.6 Key Developments

Companies Profiled

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Trelleborg AB

RelineEurope GmbH

Relining Group International Oy

Vortex Co LLC

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

Sanikom Doo

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

Michels Corporation

Picote GROUP

US Pipelining, LLC

American Trenchless Technologies

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