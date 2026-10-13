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Global Central Lab Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Clinical Trial Outsourcing, Biomarker Testing, And Automation Drive 6.1% CAGR To USD 7.4 Billion


Date: 2026-10-13 11:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, digital platforms, biomarker testing, global lab expansion, and pharma partnerships drive efficiency and capture rising clinical trial demand.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Central Lab Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Central Lab Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth is being supported by the increasing number of global clinical trials, advances in laboratory testing technologies, and sustained research and development investment across the life sciences industry.

Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms are increasingly outsourcing diagnostic and testing services to specialized central laboratories. Rising disease prevalence is generating higher testing volumes, while stronger logistics networks are improving the speed and reliability of sample transportation. The growing participation of emerging markets in international studies is also increasing demand for standardized laboratory infrastructure capable of delivering consistent results across multiple locations.

Technology adoption remains a major factor shaping the central lab market. Laboratory automation, high-throughput analyzers, digital pathology tools, and advanced molecular testing platforms are improving accuracy, reproducibility, and operational efficiency. These capabilities help maintain consistent data quality across multi-site clinical studies and support dependable drug development outcomes. Decentralized clinical trial models are further increasing the need for connected laboratory systems, efficient sample management, and real-time reporting.

Biomarker Services Lead Market Demand

The biomarker services segment accounted for 31.3% of the market in 2025. Its strong position reflects increased outsourcing by healthcare institutions and the expanding role of biomarker testing in drug development and precision medicine. These services support patient classification, therapeutic target validation, safety monitoring, and treatment response evaluation throughout clinical trials.

Demand is also rising for molecular, genetic, and protein-based biomarker testing. As clinical research becomes more targeted, sponsors require standardized, high-precision laboratory services that can process complex samples and provide reliable data across study sites.

Oncology Remains the Leading Application

The oncology segment generated USD 1.3 billion in 2025, making it the largest application area in the Global Central Lab Market. Cancer research depends on complex diagnostic procedures, including genomic analysis and tissue-based evaluations, which require centralized support to maintain accuracy and consistency.

Development of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and cell-based treatments is increasing reliance on advanced laboratory capabilities. Centralized oncology testing strengthens patient selection, enhances data reliability, and supports adaptive clinical trial designs. These advantages make central laboratories an essential component of modern cancer research and therapeutic development programs.

U.S. Central Lab Market Shows Sustained Growth

The U.S. Central Lab Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2025. Growth is supported by increasing diagnostic demand, widespread automation adoption, and continued emphasis on personalized medicine. Public and private investment in biomedical research and clinical trials is also strengthening the country's laboratory infrastructure.

The rising burden of chronic diseases, including cancer and diabetes, is creating sustained demand for comprehensive testing services. Advanced biomarker analysis, molecular diagnostics, and automated workflows are helping U.S. laboratories improve productivity while meeting the quality requirements of increasingly complex studies.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the Global Central Lab Market include Eurofins Scientific, ICON plc, Labcorp, IQVIA Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parexel International Corporation, Medpace, Inc., Cerba Research, ACM Global Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Frontage Laboratories, LabConnect, Lambda Therapeutic Research, Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS), and Versiti.

Market participants are investing in laboratory automation, digital transformation, and high-throughput testing while expanding global networks to support clinical trials across multiple regions. Strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are improving integration with drug development pipelines. Providers are also broadening their portfolios through genomic analysis, advanced biomarker testing, and specialized diagnostics. Enhanced data management platforms are improving traceability, accuracy, and real-time access to laboratory results.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive assessment featuring Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, service segmentation, application outlook, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 135
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $7.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Services trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing emphasis on outsourcing of testing services
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in testing equipment
3.2.1.3 Extensive growth in research and development investments
3.2.1.4 Growth in global clinical trials
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Stringent government regulations and compliance
3.2.2.2 High operational and infrastructure costs
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of AI and advanced analytics
3.2.3.2 Expansion into emerging and underserved markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 MEA
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.7 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8 Pricing analysis, 2025 (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9 Gap analysis
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
3.12 Policy outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
4.3.1 Global
4.3.2 North America
4.3.3 Europe
4.3.4 Asia-Pacific
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Services, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Biomarker services
5.3 Anatomic pathology/histology
5.4 Microbiology services
5.5 Specimen management & storage
5.6 Genetic services
5.7 Other services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Oncology
6.3 Neurology
6.4 Cardiology
6.5 Infectious diseases
6.6 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
7.3 Academic and research institutes
7.4 Other end-users
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 MEA
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 ACM Global Laboratories
9.2 BioAgilytix Labs
9.3 Cerba Research
9.4 Eurofins Scientific
9.5 Frontage Laboratories
9.6 ICON plc
9.7 IQVIA Laboratories
9.8 LabConnect
9.9 Labcorp
9.10 Lambda Therapeutic Research
9.11 Medicover Integrated Clinical Services (MICS)
9.12 Medpace, Inc.
9.13 Parexel International Corporation
9.14 Quest Diagnostics
9.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific
9.16 Versiti
For more information about this report visit

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