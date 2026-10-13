Localstack Adds Support For AWS Lambda Web Functions In Local AWS Sandbox Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalStack, the market leader in local cloud development, today announced that it has added support for the new AWS Lambda Web Functions which was released yesterday to streamline development of high-performing serverless web applications on AWS. Now with LocalStack for AWS, developers and AI agents can experiment with advanced serverless applications in a local development environment from the first day the feature is available on AWS.

“Serverless applications have always been such a strong fit for local cloud development. Introducing Day-1 support for AWS Lambda Web Functions was a no-brainer for us,” said Waldemar Hummer, co-founder and CTO of LocalStack.“It's always encouraging to watch our community evolve from experimenting with these new features locally to building repeatable development workflows based on the local environment. We're excited to see where the community takes this feature.”

Traditional serverless functions process events one at a time. Running a web app on serverless functions has required adding adapters, accepting slowdowns when traffic spiked and paying for time spent waiting on databases or AI models.

AWS Lambda Web Functions remove those trade-offs. They run as standard HTTP servers that listen on a port, and each environment handles many requests at once so apps stay fast when traffic spikes. Teams can use the frameworks they already know and stop paying for CPU while the app waits.

LocalStack provides the industry-leading local cloud development platform for AWS applications. By simulating how AWS services behave in a local container, LocalStack for AWS enables software developers and AI agents to identify and fix bugs, security risks and other issues faster and more effectively than they can when building in cloud development environments.

Support for AWS Lambda Web Functions is available to LocalStack for AWS customers today. This provides the AWS developer community a secure, isolated sandbox to experiment and test the feature in an experience that makes it easier to reproduce production conditions, surface bugs and validate code updates.

LocalStack will present alongside the AWS Lambda team for an introductory webinar to show how AWS Lambda Web Functions can improve application performance and walk through next steps to test those applications locally via LocalStack on October 22:

About LocalStack

LocalStack's mission is to make cloud software development easier, faster and more impactful by unlocking the benefits of local infrastructure for cloud-based application environments. With more than 1,500 customers and hundreds of millions of Docker pulls, LocalStack has become the de facto standard for local cloud development worldwide. LocalStack is remote-first and backed by Notable Capital. For more information, please visit .

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