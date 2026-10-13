Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI Adoption And Strategic Outsourcing Drive 13.5% CAGR Toward USD 67.3 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$19.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$67.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Process trends
2.1.3 Type trends
2.1.4 Drug type trends
2.1.5 Therapeutic area trends
2.1.6 End use trends
2.1.7 Regional trends
2.2 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing R&D expenditure
3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for novel therapeutic drugs
3.2.1.4 Growth in precision medicine and targeted therapies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Stringent regulations governing drug discovery
3.2.2.2 High attrition rates in drug development
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of AI and digital technologies in drug discovery
3.2.3.2 Expansion of outsourcing to emerging markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Technology and innovation landscape
3.4.1 Current technological trends
3.4.2 Emerging technologies
3.5 Pricing trend analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.6 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.6.1 North America
3.6.2 Europe
3.6.3 Asia-Pacific
3.6.4 Latin America
3.6.5 MEA
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Patent analysis
3.10 Future market trends
3.11 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
3.12 Investment & funding analysis (Driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Process, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Target selection
5.3 Target validation
5.4 Hit-to-lead identification
5.5 Lead optimization
5.6 Candidate validation
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Chemistry services
6.3 Biological services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Small-molecule drugs
7.3 Large-molecule drugs
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Diabetes
8.3 Neurology
8.4 Oncology
8.5 Infectious diseases
8.6 Other therapeutic areas
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies
9.3 Contract Research Organizations
9.4 Other end users
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
11.2 WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
11.3 Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
11.4 Labcorp Drug Development
11.5 Evotec SE
11.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.7 Eurofins Scientific SE
11.8 Syngene International Limited
11.9 Curia Global, Inc.
11.10 Sai Life Sciences Limited
11.11 Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.
11.12 Sygnature Discovery Ltd.
11.13 BioDuro-Sundia
11.14 Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.
11.15 Selvita S.A.
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