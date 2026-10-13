Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI Adoption And Strategic Outsourcing Drive 13.5% CAGR Toward USD 67.3 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Discovery Services Market was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5%. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for external research expertise, advanced technologies, shorter discovery timelines, and more efficient research investment.

The growing complexity of drug development is encouraging companies to form long-term collaborations with contract research organizations (CROs). These strategic outsourcing relationships provide access to specialized scientific capabilities, flexible operating models, advanced research infrastructure, and scalable resources. The expansion of biologics pipelines and rising demand for innovative therapies are also strengthening the role of drug discovery service providers across the global life sciences industry.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important across drug discovery workflows. AI-based platforms support target identification, molecule screening, candidate assessment, data analysis, and research decision-making. Combined with automation, computational biology, and advanced analytics, these technologies can help improve discovery efficiency and accelerate the evaluation of potential drug candidates.

Continued pharmaceutical research and development investment is expected to sustain market expansion. With global pharmaceutical R&D spending exceeding USD 250 billion annually, companies are seeking outsourced drug discovery solutions that provide greater speed, scalability, cost control, and access to specialized expertise. Integrated service models spanning multiple stages of discovery are gaining traction as clients look to streamline research programs and reduce operational complexity.

The target selection segment accounted for 10.3% of the Global Drug Discovery Services Market in 2025. Its position reflects the importance of early-stage research in determining the potential success of drug development programs. Progress in computational biology, data analytics, and AI-enabled research platforms is improving target validation and enabling scientists to investigate new therapeutic opportunities with greater precision.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented the leading end-user segment, holding a 68.8% market share in 2025. Their dominant position is supported by growing reliance on outsourced discovery services to complement internal research capabilities, manage operating costs, and accelerate development schedules. Partnerships with CROs also allow drug developers to access advanced technologies and specialized scientific teams while preserving flexibility across research programs.

North America led the Drug Discovery Services Market with a 45.56% share in 2025. The region benefits from a strong concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced life sciences infrastructure, substantial research investment, and a regulatory environment that supports sophisticated drug discovery and development activities.

Major companies operating in the global drug discovery services market include WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Evotec SE; Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD); Eurofins Scientific SE; Labcorp Drug Development; Syngene International Limited; Curia Global, Inc.; BioDuro-Sundia; Sai Life Sciences Limited; Selvita S.A.; Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.; Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.; and Sygnature Discovery Ltd.

Leading market participants are expanding service portfolios, investing in AI-driven research platforms, strengthening technology capabilities, and establishing strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Providers are also developing integrated discovery solutions, increasing automation, applying advanced analytics, and recruiting specialized scientific expertise to improve research outcomes and support long-term client relationships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



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