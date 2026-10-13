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Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI Adoption And Strategic Outsourcing Drive 13.5% CAGR Toward USD 67.3 Billion


Date: 2026-10-13 11:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic outsourcing, AI, automation and integrated CRO partnerships boost discovery speed, scalability, cost control and customer retention.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Discovery Services Market was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5%. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for external research expertise, advanced technologies, shorter discovery timelines, and more efficient research investment.

The growing complexity of drug development is encouraging companies to form long-term collaborations with contract research organizations (CROs). These strategic outsourcing relationships provide access to specialized scientific capabilities, flexible operating models, advanced research infrastructure, and scalable resources. The expansion of biologics pipelines and rising demand for innovative therapies are also strengthening the role of drug discovery service providers across the global life sciences industry.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important across drug discovery workflows. AI-based platforms support target identification, molecule screening, candidate assessment, data analysis, and research decision-making. Combined with automation, computational biology, and advanced analytics, these technologies can help improve discovery efficiency and accelerate the evaluation of potential drug candidates.

Continued pharmaceutical research and development investment is expected to sustain market expansion. With global pharmaceutical R&D spending exceeding USD 250 billion annually, companies are seeking outsourced drug discovery solutions that provide greater speed, scalability, cost control, and access to specialized expertise. Integrated service models spanning multiple stages of discovery are gaining traction as clients look to streamline research programs and reduce operational complexity.

The target selection segment accounted for 10.3% of the Global Drug Discovery Services Market in 2025. Its position reflects the importance of early-stage research in determining the potential success of drug development programs. Progress in computational biology, data analytics, and AI-enabled research platforms is improving target validation and enabling scientists to investigate new therapeutic opportunities with greater precision.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented the leading end-user segment, holding a 68.8% market share in 2025. Their dominant position is supported by growing reliance on outsourced discovery services to complement internal research capabilities, manage operating costs, and accelerate development schedules. Partnerships with CROs also allow drug developers to access advanced technologies and specialized scientific teams while preserving flexibility across research programs.

North America led the Drug Discovery Services Market with a 45.56% share in 2025. The region benefits from a strong concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced life sciences infrastructure, substantial research investment, and a regulatory environment that supports sophisticated drug discovery and development activities.

Major companies operating in the global drug discovery services market include WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Evotec SE; Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD); Eurofins Scientific SE; Labcorp Drug Development; Syngene International Limited; Curia Global, Inc.; BioDuro-Sundia; Sai Life Sciences Limited; Selvita S.A.; Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.; Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.; and Sygnature Discovery Ltd.

Leading market participants are expanding service portfolios, investing in AI-driven research platforms, strengthening technology capabilities, and establishing strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Providers are also developing integrated discovery solutions, increasing automation, applying advanced analytics, and recruiting specialized scientific expertise to improve research outcomes and support long-term client relationships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 145
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $67.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Process trends
2.1.3 Type trends
2.1.4 Drug type trends
2.1.5 Therapeutic area trends
2.1.6 End use trends
2.1.7 Regional trends
2.2 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing R&D expenditure
3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for novel therapeutic drugs
3.2.1.4 Growth in precision medicine and targeted therapies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Stringent regulations governing drug discovery
3.2.2.2 High attrition rates in drug development
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of AI and digital technologies in drug discovery
3.2.3.2 Expansion of outsourcing to emerging markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Technology and innovation landscape
3.4.1 Current technological trends
3.4.2 Emerging technologies
3.5 Pricing trend analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.6 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.6.1 North America
3.6.2 Europe
3.6.3 Asia-Pacific
3.6.4 Latin America
3.6.5 MEA
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Patent analysis
3.10 Future market trends
3.11 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
3.12 Investment & funding analysis (Driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Process, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Target selection
5.3 Target validation
5.4 Hit-to-lead identification
5.5 Lead optimization
5.6 Candidate validation
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Chemistry services
6.3 Biological services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Small-molecule drugs
7.3 Large-molecule drugs
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Diabetes
8.3 Neurology
8.4 Oncology
8.5 Infectious diseases
8.6 Other therapeutic areas
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies
9.3 Contract Research Organizations
9.4 Other end users
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
11.2 WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
11.3 Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
11.4 Labcorp Drug Development
11.5 Evotec SE
11.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.7 Eurofins Scientific SE
11.8 Syngene International Limited
11.9 Curia Global, Inc.
11.10 Sai Life Sciences Limited
11.11 Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.
11.12 Sygnature Discovery Ltd.
11.13 BioDuro-Sundia
11.14 Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.
11.15 Selvita S.A.
For more information about this report visit

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