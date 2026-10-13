Texas Legends, Block Party Energy, And One Big Ribbon: Ally Medical ER Frisco Makes It Official

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neighbors, families, and community leaders joined Ally Medical ER for an evening of food, fun, and celebration at the city's newest emergency room

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room officially celebrated the ribbon cutting of Ally Medical ER Frisco on Thursday, October 8, 2026. Guests gathered for a free, family-friendly evening marking the facility's official welcome into the Frisco community.

The celebration brought block party energy to the new facility. Guests enjoyed hot dogs grilled on-site, a cotton candy machine, assorted desserts, bar service, face painting, and balloon twisting. The night's surprise guests did not disappoint: players from the Texas Legends, Frisco's hometown NBA G League team, stopped by to join the celebration and mark the team's recent partnership with the physician-owned emergency room.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Medical Director Dr. Charles Close, joined by Ally Medical ER team members and the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. The moment marked an official milestone for a facility that has been serving the community since opening its doors earlier this summer.

“Serving Frisco these past few months has been a privilege, and celebrating with the community made it even more special,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical ER.“The best part of the night was simple: our neighbors got to meet our team, and our team got to meet the families they care for. We had an amazing time getting to know everyone, and this is only the beginning.”

Now Serving Frisco Around the Clock

Ally Medical ER Frisco is open 24/7, 365 days a year, with no appointments needed. Patients can expect:



Little to no wait times from the moment patients walk in

Board-certified emergency physicians and tenured clinical staff on-site at all times

Advanced imaging including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound Private rooms and a calm, welcoming environment

Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the cities where they practice, ensuring care that's grounded in the communities they serve.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER's patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families, all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

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