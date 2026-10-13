Global Venom Based Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F AI Drug Discovery And Precision Oncology Drive 6.33% CAGR Through 2031

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Venom Based Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Venom Based Drugs Market is projected to grow from USD 1.19 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.72 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.33%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for highly targeted therapies derived from the bioactive toxins of venomous animals, including snakes, scorpions, spiders, bees, and cone snails.

Venom-derived compounds can target precise physiological pathways, making them valuable for developing treatments for hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, pain, arthritis, cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune conditions. The high specificity of peptide toxins may also reduce unwanted effects associated with conventional synthetic small molecules. However, complex peptide synthesis, stability requirements, specialized manufacturing, and high development costs continue to restrict large-scale commercialization. According to the International Society on Toxinology, only 11 venom-derived drugs had received global regulatory approval for clinical use as of 2024.

Market Drivers

Artificial Intelligence is transforming venom-based drug discovery by accelerating peptide screening, bioactivity prediction, toxicity assessment, and candidate optimization. AI-driven platforms can analyze extensive venom libraries more efficiently than conventional screening methods, helping researchers identify promising therapeutic molecules and advance them into preclinical development.

In July 2025, University of Pennsylvania researchers used a deep-learning system to scan more than 40 million venom-encrypted peptides and identify 386 compounds with potential antibiotic properties. This research demonstrates how computational technologies can reduce discovery timelines and unlock previously inaccessible therapeutic opportunities.

Research and Development investment is also expanding, particularly in non-opioid pain management and chronic disease treatment. In March 2025, Latigo Biotherapeutics secured $150 million in Series B financing to advance pain therapeutics targeting the Nav1.8 channel. Public funding is strengthening the research ecosystem as well. In September 2025, the University of Queensland received a $3 million award from the National Health and Medical Research Council to support the development of advanced venom-based therapies.

Market Challenges

The complicated structures of venom-derived peptides make synthetic replication and commercial-scale production difficult. Stability issues may require specialized facilities, precise molecular engineering, and costly manufacturing processes. These requirements can delay the progression of drug candidates from laboratory research to clinical development and mass production.

The financial risk is intensified by the cost and uncertainty of pharmaceutical development. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the average cost of developing a new medicine was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2025, while only 12% of new molecular entities entering clinical trials ultimately received regulatory approval. For venom-based therapeutics, demanding safety, efficacy, and stability requirements may further limit investment and reduce the number of products reaching the market.

Market Trends

Targeted oncology is emerging as an important application for venom-derived peptides. Engineered compounds such as chlorotoxin can selectively bind to tumor-associated receptors, allowing them to function as delivery vehicles for imaging agents or cytotoxic payloads. This approach may help reduce damage to healthy tissue compared with conventional chemotherapy.

Clinical research is supporting the potential use of venom-based targeting domains in aggressive cancers. An August 2025 Cell Reports Medicine article on chlorotoxin-directed CAR T cell therapy for recurrent glioblastoma reported that 75% of treated patients achieved stable disease.

Bioprospecting is also expanding beyond traditional snake venom research. Scientists are increasingly examining under-explored marine and arthropod species, including scorpions and sea anemones, to identify compounds with applications in infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, oncology, and pain management. A March 2025 National Institutes of Health study identified 31 patents related to snake venom-derived products filed between 2014 and 2024, indicating continued commercial and scientific interest in venom-based drug development.

Key Market Players



AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pentapharm Limited

Medicure Inc

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Novartis AG

Elan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Beijing Tobishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

The Global Venom Based Drugs Market report evaluates industry performance, growth opportunities, challenges, emerging technologies, therapeutic applications, and regional trends across the following segments:

Venom Based Drugs Market, by Animal Type:



Snake

Spider

Bee Others

Venom Based Drugs Market, by Source:



Whole Venom

Synthetic

Recombinant Others

Venom Based Drugs Market, by Therapeutics Area:



Hypertension

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Pain Management & Arthritis Others

Venom Based Drugs Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

