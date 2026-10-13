Croesus Further Strengthens Its Leadership Team As It Continues To Accelerate Growth And Product Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wealth industry veteran Drew Brown joins Executive Committee as Vice-President and Chief Client Delivery and Transformation Officer

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Croesus, a leading Canadian wealth management technology provider, today announced the appointment of Drew Brown to its Executive Committee as Vice-President and Chief Client Delivery and Transformation Officer, as the company continues to invest strategically in the technology and products shaping the next generation of wealth management.







Brown joins Croesus with more than three decades of experience across wealth management and technology. He brings extensive expertise in client delivery, business transformation and technology, along with a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing wealth management.

“Croesus has built its business by understanding wealth management from the inside out,” said Vincent Fraser, President and CEO of Croesus.“Drew brings more than 30 years of experience seeing how technology, operations and client needs come together across some of the industry's largest organizations. That perspective is particularly valuable as we accelerate our product investment and bring the next generation of Croesus technology to market.”

In his new role, Brown will lead Croesus's client delivery and transformation activities, helping scale its technology capabilities and ensuring that product innovation translates into tangible business benefits for financial institutions and wealth professionals.

Croesus serves more than 20,000 wealth professionals across more than 100 financial institutions, with more than $2.7 trillion in client assets on its platform. Building on this foundation, the company is advancing new capabilities for launch in 2027, including artificial intelligence, automation and enhanced platform functionality designed to improve productivity, streamline workflows and help wealth professionals manage growing operational and regulatory complexity.

“Croesus understands wealth management exceptionally well, and that is a powerful foundation for what comes next,” said Brown.“The combination of deep industry expertise, substantial product investment and a clear ambition for the next generation of wealth technology is what attracted me to Croesus. I'm excited to help turn that investment into practical outcomes for our clients.”

As wealth management evolves, Croesus is focused on technology that can take more of the operational and analytical burden off wealth professionals while helping them make better use of their data, manage their businesses more effectively, and spend more time serving their clients.

“Our focus is clear: build technology that can do more of the work around advice, while giving wealth professionals better tools to deliver the value of advice,” added Fraser.“The innovations planned for 2027 are an important step in that direction.”

About Croesus

Croesus is a leading Canadian wealth management technology provider serving more than 20,000 wealth professionals across more than 100 financial institutions. Founded in 1987, Croesus develops technology that helps wealth professionals manage portfolios, streamline workflows, engage clients, and make better decisions. The company's next generation of solutions combines deep wealth management expertise with intelligent technology, including artificial intelligence and automation.

Contact

Tahnya Parachuk

Director, Marketing

Croesus

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1-855-243-6101

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at