United States E-Learning Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034: Technology, Provider, Application, State, And Company Analysis AI And Upskilling Drive Growth To US$ 284.17 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$138.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$284.17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States E-learning Market
5.1 Historical Market
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Technology
6.2 By Provider
6.3 By Application
6.4 By States
7. Technology
Historical Market and Market Forecast for:
7.1 Online E-Learning
7.2 Learning Management System
7.3 Mobile E-Learning
7.4 Rapid E-Learning
7.5 Virtual Classroom
7.6 Others
8. Provider
Historical Market and Market Forecast for:
8.1 Services
8.2 Content
9. Application
Historical Market and Market Forecast for:
9.1 Academic
9.2 Corporate
9.3 Government
10. States
Historical Market and Market Forecast for:
10.1 California
10.2 Texas
10.3 New York
10.4 Florida
10.5 Illinois
10.6 Pennsylvania
10.7 Ohio
10.8 Georgia
10.9 New Jersey
10.10 Washington
10.11 North Carolina
10.12 Massachusetts
10.13 Virginia
10.14 Michigan
10.15 Maryland
10.16 Colorado
10.17 Tennessee
10.18 Indiana
10.19 Arizona
10.20 Minnesota
10.21 Wisconsin
10.22 Missouri
10.23 Connecticut
10.24 South Carolina
10.25 Oregon
10.26 Louisiana
10.27 Alabama
10.28 Kentucky
10.29 Rest of United States
11. Porter's Five Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Key Players Analysis
Each company profile includes an overview, key person, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.
13.1 Aptara Inc.
13.2 Adobe Inc.
13.3 Cisco Systems
13.4 GP Strategies Corp.
13.5 Instructure Inc.
13.6 Oracle Corp.
13.7 Pearson Plc.
13.8 Skillsoft Corp
13.9 Thomson Reuters Corp
Companies Featured
- Aptara Inc. Adobe Inc. Cisco Systems GP Strategies Corp. Instructure Inc. Oracle Corp. Pearson Plc. Skillsoft Corp Thomson Reuters Corp
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