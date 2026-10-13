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Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (5 To 9 October 2026)


Date: 2026-10-13 11:46:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13 October 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 5 to 9 October 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Oct-26 FR0000073298 9 500 34,9502 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Oct-26 FR0000073298 7 000 34,9118 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Oct-26 FR0000073298 12 939 35,8317 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Oct-26 FR0000073298 2 076 35,7581 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Oct-26 FR0000073298 11 002 36,1164 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Oct-26 FR0000073298 4 781 36,1095 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Oct-26 FR0000073298 8 300 36,0673 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Oct-26 FR0000073298 7 511 36,0363 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Oct-26 FR0000073298 9 172 36,5799 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Oct-26 FR0000073298 6 445 36,3797 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 10 13_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 10 13_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111802157


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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