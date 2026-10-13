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VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions On Shares From October 5, 2026, To October 9, 2026


Date: 2026-10-13 11:46:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 12, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from October 5, 2026, to October 9, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 5, 2026, to October 9, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 2026-10-05 FR0000125486 25 580 105,8251 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-05 FR0000125486 11 380 105,8154 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-05 FR0000125486 7 179 106,0088 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-05 FR0000125486 4 861 105,8600 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-06 FR0000125486 15 008 108,2217 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-06 FR0000125486 9 539 108,3478 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-06 FR0000125486 5 705 108,4863 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-06 FR0000125486 2 748 108,6454 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-07 FR0000125486 19 262 108,5380 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-07 FR0000125486 8 870 108,5517 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-07 FR0000125486 5 859 108,5913 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-07 FR0000125486 2 509 108,5337 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-08 FR0000125486 19 133 106,9439 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-08 FR0000125486 11 129 106,9383 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-08 FR0000125486 5 109 107,1128 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-08 FR0000125486 2 731 106,9762 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-09 FR0000125486 17 974 107,2859 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-09 FR0000125486 11 572 107,2813 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-09 FR0000125486 9 387 107,3222 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-09 FR0000125486 4 067 107,2450 TQEX
TOTAL 199 602 107,2792

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat dactions from to 05-10-26 to 09-10-26

MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111802156


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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