Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Forecast, 2026-2031 AI, Digital Twins, And OT Security Drive Growth To USD 206.31 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market is projected to grow from USD 160.28 billion in 2026 to USD 206.31 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by escalating cyber and physical threats, infrastructure modernization, stricter resilience requirements, and the rising need to maintain uninterrupted operations across essential facilities.

Critical infrastructure operators are strengthening emergency power and backup-generation systems to support continuity during grid failures, natural disasters, and other disruptions. These investments are increasing demand for perimeter protection, access control, surveillance, monitoring, and OT security across generators, substations, fuel systems, and backup power equipment. Greater dependence on reliable power is also accelerating the adoption of integrated CIP solutions that combine physical security, IT cybersecurity, and OT cybersecurity.

Digital twin platforms to record the fastest growth

Within IT cybersecurity solutions, the digital twin platforms for OT security & infrastructure management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Critical infrastructure organizations are increasingly using virtual replicas of physical assets, industrial processes, and network environments to evaluate operational conditions, identify vulnerabilities, assess potential security impacts, and test response strategies without disrupting live systems.

Growing deployment of complex OT environments across energy, manufacturing, transportation, and utilities is strengthening demand for predictive security and infrastructure management. Integration with asset visibility, vulnerability assessment, predictive analytics, and scenario simulation enables organizations to improve proactive risk management, operational resilience, and incident preparedness.

Surveillance & monitoring systems to lead physical security

Surveillance & monitoring systems are projected to account for the largest share of the physical security systems market in 2026. Adoption is expanding across energy facilities, transportation infrastructure, industrial sites, government buildings, and commercial premises as operators prioritize continuous asset monitoring, perimeter protection, intrusion detection, and situational awareness.

CCTV, thermal imaging, video analytics, and drone detection technologies are supporting the transition toward centralized and intelligent monitoring. Integration with access control, intrusion detection, emergency communications, and security operations platforms allows infrastructure operators to identify incidents faster, coordinate responses, and protect geographically distributed assets more effectively.

North America to hold the largest market share

North America is projected to lead the CIP market in 2026, supported by large-scale modernization of power, transportation, water, communications, and digital infrastructure. In the US, Bank of America announced a USD 250 billion Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative covering energy, transportation, water, digital infrastructure, and related systems. Canada is committing USD 51 billion through its Build Communities Strong Fund for transportation, water, healthcare, broadband, and other infrastructure priorities.

Cross-border grid modernization is creating additional demand for integrated security. A new US-Canada transmission project will add up to 650 MW of transfer capacity, while Canada expects national electricity demand to double by 2050. These developments are expected to increase investment in physical security, IT cybersecurity, OT protection, asset visibility, and integrated monitoring solutions.

Research coverage

The report provides market forecasts across physical security offerings, IT cybersecurity solutions and services, and OT cybersecurity solutions and services. Physical security coverage includes perimeter protection, surveillance and monitoring, access control, screening and scanning, emergency communication, professional services, and managed services.

IT cybersecurity coverage includes network and endpoint protection, identity and access management, cloud and application security, encryption and data protection, threat detection and response platforms, compliance and policy management, patch management, and data backup and recovery. OT cybersecurity coverage includes OT and ICS security platforms, IoT and IIoT security, OT threat detection and monitoring, digital twin platforms, and asset identification and visibility.

The market analysis spans financial institutions, government, defense, the commercial sector, IT and telecom, chemicals and manufacturing, transport and logistics, energy and power, oil and gas, and other verticals. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive landscape

Major CIP market vendors include Axis Communications, TPG (Forcepoint G2CI), Fortinet, Cisco, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, Airbus, Thales, Tenable, ServiceNow, Siemens, Huawei, GE Vernova, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu, Dragos, Claroty, Nozomi Networks, Xage Security, TXOne Networks, OTORIO, XM Cyber, Radiflow, DeNexus, Cyolo, SecurityGate.io, and Applied Risk. The report evaluates company profiles, product and business offerings, recent developments, market shares, service portfolios, and growth strategies.

Primary research breakdown



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 64%, Managers and Other Levels - 36% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, Latin America - 10%

Key market insights



Drivers: Escalating cyber and physical threats targeting critical infrastructure, stricter cybersecurity requirements, and growing investment in infrastructure modernization and resilience.

Restraints: Complexity associated with integrating security into legacy OT environments and the limited availability of skilled OT cybersecurity professionals.

Opportunities: AI-enabled threat detection, automated response, predictive security, and increased spending on resilient infrastructure. Challenges: Managing cybersecurity risks across third-party supply chains and implementing security upgrades without affecting operational continuity.

The report helps established providers and new entrants assess revenue opportunities across the overall CIP market and its subsegments. It also supports competitive benchmarking, product development, market diversification, investment planning, and go-to-market strategy development by providing insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, technology trends, and regional growth prospects.

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