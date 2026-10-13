Jarrett Blakeley Makes 2026 Top Lawyers List From Boca Raton Observer

The Boca Raton Observer Includes Jarrett Blakeley on the 2026 Top Lawyers List

- Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury LawyersBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jarrett Blakeley, founder of Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers, earned a place on the 2026 Top Lawyers List from the Boca Raton Observer. To create the list, the magazine contracted DataJoe Research to facilitate an online peer-voting process and an internet research process. DataJoe checked and confirmed that each published winner had, at the time of review, a current, active license status with the appropriate state regulatory board. The list recognized firms based on peer voting and independent research conducted in the region.The 2026 Top Lawyers List includes eight law firms that handle a range of different legal matters. Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers was one of only two personal injury law firms with a featured profile in the Boca Raton Observer.The Boca Raton Observer selected Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers to recognize the firm's efforts. Starting his firm with no employees and very little money, Blakeley built the practice from the ground up. Before opening his own law firm, he worked as a Public Defender while driving a taxi to help support his first child, having previously worked at McDonald's and other jobs.Since opening its doors, Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers has recovered more than $275 million for accident and injury victims. The firm works collaboratively on every case, holding weekly strategy meetings and maintaining close communication with clients to maximize results. The firm continues to grow and provide sterling service to injury victims in Boca Raton and surrounding areas.About Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury LawyersBlakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers has over 40 years of combined experience helping personal injury victims and understands what it takes to resolve claims involving motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall accidents, and fatal accidents.In addition to earning a spot on the 2026 Top Lawyers List from the Boca Raton Observer, Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers has an A+ rating with the BBB and over 2,500 five-star reviews on Google.Individuals interested in learning more about Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers or securing help with a personal injury claim can reach out to the firm for assistance immediately. The firm can handle insurance settlement negotiations and litigation if a personal injury lawsuit becomes necessary.Original Source

Natallia Rodrigues

Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers

+1 800-602-5000

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Jarrett Blakeley Makes 2026 Top Lawyers List From Boca Raton Observer News Provided By Natallia Rodrigues, Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers October 13, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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