Shriners Children's Portland Earns Prestigious AORN GO CLEAR Award For Pediatric Surgical Safety Excellence

Shriners Children's Portland staff poses with the GO CLEAR Award.

Recognition honors commitment to creating smoke-free operating environments for young patients and staff

- Julie Konze, Nurse ManagerPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shriners Children's Portland, a leader in pediatric specialty care, has earned the prestigious GO CLEAR Award from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN), becoming a Center of Excellence in Surgical Safety. This recognition honors the organization's successful implementation of a comprehensive surgical smoke elimination program specifically designed to protect the unique needs of pediatric patients and hospital staff.The GO CLEAR Award recognizes healthcare facilities that have successfully completed AORN's Surgical Smoke-Free Recognition Program, demonstrating commitment to removing surgical smoke – a potentially hazardous byproduct of laser and electrosurgical procedures. For a pediatric hospital like Shriners Children's Portland, this achievement represents dedication to protecting young patients during critical surgical moments.Shriners Children's Portland is proud to be the second facility in the system and the only hospital on Marquam Hill to earn this designation, recognizing its demonstrated excellence in meeting the rigorous standards required for the award, including:.Implementation of approved smoke evacuation systems across pediatric operating rooms and procedural areas.Development and adoption of pediatric-specific formal policies and protocols for surgical smoke management.Comprehensive staff education and training on surgical smoke hazards and evacuation procedures.Ongoing compliance monitoring and quality assurance measures"Earning the GO CLEAR Award is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of our entire pediatric surgical team," said Julie Konze, Nurse Manager. "From our pediatric surgeons and perioperative nurses to our anesthesia providers and support staff, everyone contributed to making this achievement possible. We're proud to create a safer, healthier environment where our young patients can receive the exceptional, specialized care that is the hallmark of Shriners Children's Portland."This achievement underscores Shriners Children's Portland's position as a leader in pediatric surgical care and patient safety innovation.The GO CLEAR program, created through a partnership between AORN and Medtronic via the AORN Foundation, has been adopted by more than 800 surgical teams nationwide seeking to prioritize smoke-free operating environments as a critical component of comprehensive surgical safety.About Shriners Children's PortlandShriners Children's Portland improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shinersportland.About AORNThe Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) is the premier professional organization for perioperative nurses, advancing nursing practice to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at aorn.

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Shriners Children's Portland Earns Prestigious AORN GO CLEAR Award for Pediatric Surgical Safety Excellence News Provided By BAM Marketing Agency October 13, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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