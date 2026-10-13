Beyond Salary: Creative Benefits Help Employers Compete For Talent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Four-day workweeks, additional PTO, paid healthcare, and flexible work options are becoming ways employers can differentiate job opportunities

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As employers compete for qualified candidates, salary remains an important part of the hiring conversation. However, organizations that cannot continually increase compensation are looking at other ways to make their employment opportunities more competitive.Insero Talent Solutions, a full-service recruiting firm that works with employers to directly hire across industries, including professional services, manufacturing, construction, real estate, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations, is seeing employee benefits and workplace flexibility play an increasingly important role in how companies position opportunities to candidates.For some employers, that means reconsidering the traditional five-day workweek. Four-day workweeks can give employees more personal time without requiring organizations to compete solely through higher salaries.Additional paid time off is another option. Expanded vacation allowances, personal days, or other PTO policies can give employees greater flexibility to manage responsibilities outside of work.Healthcare costs can also influence how candidates evaluate an opportunity. Employers that cover a larger portion (or all) of an employee's healthcare premiums can provide a meaningful financial benefit beyond base compensation.Work arrangements remain another consideration. Hybrid work options may appeal to employees who value a combination of in-person collaboration and remote work, while flexible schedules can give employees greater control over when they complete their work.Professional development funding can provide another form of value. Covering certifications, continuing education, conferences, or other training opportunities can help employees build skills while supporting an organization's long-term workforce needs.“Salary matters, but flexibility, benefits, and professional growth can be just as important to candidates evaluating their next opportunity,” says Cheryl Yawman, Business Development Director at Insero Talent Solutions.As employers develop recruiting strategies, compensation is only one component of the overall employment package. Organizations that understand what candidates value can differentiate their opportunities by offering flexibility, benefits, time off, and professional growth.About Insero Talent SolutionsInsero Talent Solutions is a full-service recruitment firm that helps organizations identify, attract, and hire high-quality talent from executives to contract staffing. The firm partners with business leaders across industries to develop tailored recruiting strategies that save time and improve hiring outcomes. By combining industry expertise with a strong professional network, Insero Talent Solutions supports the entire hiring process from sourcing and screening candidates to guiding organizations through final selection. Their approach helps companies build stronger teams while navigating today's competitive talent market with confidence.

Sarah Stage

Insero Talent Solutions

+1 585-454-6996

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Beyond Salary: Creative Benefits Help Employers Compete for Talent News Provided By CadenceSEO October 13, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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