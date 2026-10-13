56% Of British Career Changers Anxious About AI Which Jobs Are Safe

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOVE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New research from The TEFL Academy reveals which careers are most resilient to AI, as 62% of UK respondents report anxiety about its impact on their future careers.Key Findings:- 56% are anxious about AI's impact on their future career opportunities.- 62% have questioned whether their career or qualification will still be valuable because of AI.- 75% say AI has already changed how they think about their future career.- 27% say work-life balance is the most important factor when choosing a career, ahead of job security and long-term career resilience.- 63% say AI resilience would be important or extremely important when choosing a career today.- 59% believe human skills will become more valuable than technical skills as AI becomes more common.- 77% say they would be likely to participate in AI training or upskilling.- 68% believe employers expect workers to have at least a basic understanding of AI tools.- 55% do not believe the UK education system is preparing people with the skills needed for an AI-driven economy.- 74% believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it creates.- Teacher/Educator scores 95 on The TEFL Academy's AI Resilience Index.New research from The TEFL Academy's United Kingdom AI-Proof Careers Report 2026 reveals that 63% of completed UK respondents have questioned whether their chosen career or qualification will still be valuable because of artificial intelligence, while 75% say AI has already changed how they think about their future career.For career changers entering a labour market being reshaped by artificial intelligence, the question is increasingly not just“What career do I want?” but“Will this career continue to offer opportunities as technology changes?”The research comes as the wider UK workforce faces a growing need to adapt. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers' existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated by 2030 (#:~:text=39%25%20of%20existing%20skill%20sets%20transformed%20or%20rendered%20obsolete%20by%202030.), while 170 million jobs (#:~:text=This%20is%20expected%20to%20entail%20the%20creation%20of%20new%20jobs%20equivalent%20to%2014%25%20of%20today's%20total%20employment%2C%20amounting%20to%20170%20million%20jobs ) could be created globally and 92 million displaced (#:~:text=However%2C%20this%20growth%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20offset%20by%20the%20displacement%20of%20the%20equivalent%20of%208%25%20(or%2092%20million )%20of%20current%20jobs).The findings form part of The AI-Proof Careers Report 2026, which examines how artificial intelligence is influencing career confidence, skills and perceptions of long-term career value.The UK research combines original survey responses from UK-based students, graduates, professionals and career changers with third-party labour market, education, skills and AI research. The analysis draws on sources including the Office for National Statistics, Department for Education, Skills England, the OECD, World Economic Forum and O*NET, alongside The TEFL Academy's original AI Resilience Index.AI Is Changing How Career Changers Think About Their Career Options75% of completed respondents said AI has changed how they think about their future career, including 27% who said it had changed their thinking significantly and 48% who said it had changed their thinking somewhat.At the same time, 63% said they had questioned whether their chosen career or qualification would still be valuable because of AI. The research also suggests that concerns extend beyond individual career choices. 74% of respondents believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it creates, highlighting the scale of uncertainty surrounding the future labour market.AI resilience is also becoming part of the career decision itself. 69% said AI resilience would be very or extremely important when choosing a degree or career today, suggesting that the ability of a career to adapt to technological change is becoming a consideration alongside more traditional priorities.However, respondents are less confident that the education system is keeping pace. 55% do not believe the UK education system is preparing people with the skills needed for an AI-driven economy, while a further 38% are unsure. The finding points to a growing gap between the skills people expect to need in an AI-shaped labour market and their confidence that the current education system is preparing them for it.The perceived skills gap also extends into the workplace. 68% believe employers now expect workers to have at least a basic understanding of AI tools, suggesting that AI literacy is increasingly being viewed as a baseline workplace skill rather than a specialist capability.That concern reflects wider changes in the labour market. The World Economic Forum says employers expect 39% of workers' core skills to change by 2030, (#:~:text=39%25%20of%20existing%20skill%20sets%20transformed%20or%20rendered%20obsolete%20by%202030.) with analytical thinking remaining the most sought-after core skill, followed by resilience, flexibility and agility, leadership and social influence.For career changers, this means choosing a career may increasingly be only the beginning of future-proofing. The ability to continually develop and adapt skills could be just as important."The biggest concern isn't necessarily that AI will take my job tomorrow. It's that you could spend years studying or building experience for a career and then discover the world of work has changed faster than you expected," said one UK respondent.Rhyan O'Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy, said:"AI is creating a new kind of career calculation. People are no longer simply asking which jobs are available today. They're asking whether the career or qualification they invest in now will still be valuable in ten years' time."What's particularly interesting is that our findings don't suggest people are simply afraid of AI. They're thinking more carefully about what makes a career resilient and which skills will help them adapt as the world of work changes.”Career changers are Prioritising Careers That Can Stand the Test of TimeWhen asked what matters most when choosing a career, work-life balance was the leading priority, selected by 27% of respondents, followed by job security at 14%, long-term career resilience at 13% and flexible working at 12%. Combined, the findings suggest that people are looking beyond salary and immediate job prospects when assessing what makes a career worthwhile, with lifestyle, security and long-term relevance increasingly influencing career decisions.The findings suggest that career decisions are being shaped by a combination of lifestyle, security and long-term relevance.That is particularly significant as the UK workforce prepares for wider AI adoption. In January 2026, the UK Government expanded its AI Skills Boost programme with an ambition to help 10 million UK workers develop AI skills by 2030. The programme reflects a wider recognition that workers will need to adapt as AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday work.Skills England has also identified three broad categories of AI capability for the UK workforce: technical skills, non-technical skills, and responsible and ethical skills. Its framework emphasises transferable capabilities such as understanding AI outputs, checking information for accuracy and applying human judgement.For Career changers, this points towards a future where career resilience is not necessarily about avoiding AI, but about developing skills that allow people to work effectively alongside it.Human Skills Could Become Career Changers' Career AdvantageThe survey findings reinforce the importance of skills that allow people to work effectively alongside AI.When asked which skills will be most valuable in the UK's workforce over the next decade, adaptability was the most commonly selected skill at 51%, followed by critical thinking at 47%, communication at 37%, AI literacy at 36% and emotional intelligence at 30%.59% also said they believe human skills will become more valuable than technical skills as AI becomes more common in the workplace.This aligns with wider labour-market research. The World Economic Forum identifies human capabilities including analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, agility, leadership and social influence among the skills employers expect to remain important as technology changes work.The OECD similarly finds that AI is increasing the importance of skills involved in using, analysing and interpreting data, while highlighting the importance of developing the wider skills needed to make effective use of AI. The organisation also reports that 40% of employers in manufacturing and finance who have not adopted AI cite skills shortages as a main barrier (#:~:text=40%25%20of%20employers%20in%20manufacturing%20and%20finance%20cite%20skills%20as%20the%20main%20barrier%20to%20adoption ).The implication is that AI literacy and human skills are not necessarily competing priorities. For workers entering an AI-shaped labour market, they can increasingly complement one another.People are willing to adaptDespite concerns about the impact of AI, the research suggests UK respondents are not simply waiting for the labour market to change around them.77% say they would be likely to participate in AI training or upskilling, highlighting a willingness to develop new skills as technology changes the workplace.This suggests that AI anxiety is increasingly being accompanied by a willingness to adapt, with workers recognising that developing new skills could be an important part of staying competitive in an AI-shaped labour market.Which Careers Are Most Resilient to AI?To explore which career paths may offer greater long-term resilience, The TEFL Academy developed its original AI Resilience Index, scoring occupations according to factors including human interaction, emotional intelligence, creativity, critical thinking, decision-making complexity, automation exposure and future labour demand.The Top 10 careers in the AI Resilience Index are:1. Surgeon: 982. Nurse Practitioner: 973. Therapist / Psychologist: 974. Physician / Doctor: 965. Skilled Tradesperson: 966. Teacher / Educator: 957. Emergency Medical Technician: 958. Social Worker: 959. Occupational Therapist: 9410. Physical Therapist: 94The pattern is consistent across the highest-scoring occupations. They involve combinations of human interaction, physical presence, specialist expertise, judgement and responsibility.Technology-focused careers also perform strongly in the index, including AI Ethics Specialist, Cybersecurity Specialist, Renewable Energy Engineer, Software Engineer working alongside AI, Data Scientist, Robotics Engineer and AI Engineer.At the other end of the index, careers involving highly routine and repeatable tasks score lower, including Telemarketer, Data Entry Specialist, Basic Content Writer, routine Customer Service Representative and Administrative Assistant performing routine tasks.The report does not suggest these occupations will disappear. Instead, the index identifies where a larger proportion of existing tasks may be exposed to AI and automation.Teaching Offers a Human-Centred Career PathTeacher/Educator scores 95 on The TEFL Academy's AI Resilience Index, placing teaching among the highest-scoring careers in the report.The ranking reflects the combination of human capabilities involved in teaching, including communication, emotional intelligence, cultural awareness, leadership, adaptability, critical thinking and problem-solving.Teaching also illustrates how AI can become a tool within a profession rather than simply a threat to it.OECD research found that around one in three teachers across OECD education systems used AI in their work in 2024 (#:~:text=Around%20one%20in%20three%20teachers%20report%20having%20used%20artificial%20intelligence%20(AI )%20in%20their%20work). Among teachers using AI, 68% used it to learn about or summarise a topic and 64% used it to generate lesson plans or activities. Around 40% also said AI helps them support students individually.The UK's Department for Education has similarly highlighted AI's potential to reduce administrative workloads for teachers, while noting that educators need appropriate training and guidance to use these tools effectively. A DfE survey cited in its 2025 AI guidance found that 43% of teachers rated their AI confidence at 3 out of 10 (#:~:text=This%20follows%20a%20DfE%20survey%20last%20year%20that%20showed%2043%25%20of%20teachers%20rated%20their%20AI%20confidence%20at%20just%203/10 ), while more than 60% wanted support applying AI to planning and support tasks.For English language teachers, the human element extends beyond classroom instruction. Teaching involves reading learners, adapting explanations, building confidence, understanding cultural context and responding to individual needs.Rhyan O'Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy, added:"The careers people see as hardest to replace tend to involve the things humans do best: communicating, adapting, making complex decisions and responding to people as individuals."This is why teaching continues to stand out. Technology can support learning, but education is fundamentally human. For young people thinking about their future, it shows that AI resilience doesn't necessarily mean avoiding technology. It can mean choosing a career where technology enhances human expertise rather than replacing it."The UK Labour Market Is Being Reshaped by AIThe shift is already visible beyond individual career decisions.The Office for National Statistics reported that UK payrolled employees fell by 138,000 between April 2025 and April 2026 (#:~:text=Estimates%20for%20payrolled%20employees%20in%20the%20UK%20fell%20by%20138%2C000%20(0.5%25 )%20between%20April%202025%20and%20April%202026%2C%20and%20decreased%20by%2053%2C000%20(0.2%25)%20between%20March%20and%20April%202026.), while the employment rate stood at 75.1% (#:~:text=The%20UK%20employment%20rate%20(based%20on%20the%20LFS )%20for%20people%20aged%2016%20to%2064%20years%20was%20estimated%20at%2075.1%25%20for%20May%20to%20July%202026.%20This%20is%20down%20by%200.1%20percentage%20points%20on%20the%20year%20but%20largely%20unchanged%20on%20the%20latest%20quarter.) in the latest quarter available in its July 2026 release. These figures reflect the wider labour-market environment in which Career changers are making career decisions, although they do not attribute these changes specifically to AI.At the same time, the government and industry are investing heavily in AI skills. In June 2026, the UK Government announced more than £200 million in support for AI adoption (#:~:text=The%20UK%20government%20has%20launched%20a%20series%20of%20new%20initiatives%20worth%20over%20%C2%A3200m%20to%20accelerate%20AI%20adoption%20and%20skills%20for%20workers%20and%20young%20people.), alongside initiatives designed to equip workers with skills and create routes into AI careers for young people.This creates a labour market where technological change and skills development are happening simultaneously.The World Economic Forum's global outlook reinforces the scale of the shift, estimating that 170 million jobs could be created and 92 million displaced by 2030, producing a net increase of 78 million jobs.What Does an AI-Resilient Career Look Like?The report's findings point towards a labour market in which human skills and AI literacy increasingly need to work together.Rather than treating AI as a binary choice between jobs that survive and jobs that disappear, the research suggests that South African career changers may benefit from understanding how technology will change the tasks within their profession while building capabilities that remain valuable when situations require judgement, communication, creativity, adaptability or human connection.For career changers, the implication is that career planning may increasingly involve asking which parts of a career depend on skills that technology can complement, rather than simply asking which jobs AI can perform.For the full report, visit United Kingdom AI-Proof Careers Report 2026-Ends-About The TEFL AcademyThe TEFL Academy is a leading global provider of accredited TEFL, or Teaching English as a Foreign Language, training. With a global community of more than 200,000 graduates, the Academy provides recognised qualifications, career support and access to opportunities to teach English online and around the world.Notes to EditorsThe United Kingdom AI-Proof Careers Report 2026 combines original survey research examining how AI is influencing career confidence and career decision-making, third-party labour market and education data, AI and future-of-work research, and The TEFL Academy's original AI Resilience Index.For more information or interviews, please contact:Leandré MorakePublic Relations ExecutiveThe TEFL AcademyEmail:...

Leandré Morake, Public Relations Executive

The TEFL Academy

+44 1273 806380

...

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