London Unites Global Business Leaders At The 6Th Global Business Excellence Gala

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 6th Global Business Excellence Gala brought together distinguished guests, business leaders, academics, entrepreneurs and institutional representatives at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London, for an evening of meaningful connections, ethical leadership and international collaboration. The gathering provided a platform for exchanging ideas and exploring how the values of the Islamic economy can translate into practical partnerships and lasting benefits for communities.In his welcoming address, H.E. Mr. Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary General of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, thanked the distinguished guests for joining the evening and highlighted the significance of bringing like-minded people together, before welcoming the contributions of the keynote speakers.During his keynote address, Dr. Yahya Hendi, Director for Muslim Life at Georgetown University, called for stronger cooperation and economic coordination, encouraging leaders to connect global perspectives with local action. Drawing on ta'arafu, getting to know one another; ta'awanu, cooperating in good; and tanafasu, competing in good, he outlined an approach to business rooted in mutual understanding and shared purpose. He urged entrepreneurs to“compete with one another, not against each other” in doing good and to build networks that enable businesses and communities to prosper together.Dr. Nabil Qaddoumi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Taawon Association, Palestine, highlighted the moral and ethical responsibility of business leaders to improve lives through collective action. He described Taawon's experience of translating a shared vision among business leaders into long-term community development.He noted that Taawon has invested USD 1 billion in people, through programmes spanning education, healthcare, youth development and support for vulnerable communities. He also highlighted its endowment and generations fund as foundations for long-term sustainability, concluding:“Turn ideas into action to deliver hope to humanity.”Addressing the gathering, H.E. Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ibn Haldun University, Istanbul, paid tribute to the late Sheikh Saleh Kamel's contribution to Islamic finance and outlined a vision for applying halal and tayyib principles across production, trade and investment. He emphasised that these values extend beyond products to encompass how income is earned, how workers are treated and how business decisions uphold human dignity.“We must show the same care for the legitimacy of the income that puts food on our tables as we show for the Halal status of the food itself,” he said.H.E. Mr. Erdoğan stressed that Islamic finance instruments should be understood as ways of doing business, rather than merely accessing finance. He also highlighted the role of waqf, or charitable endowments, in supporting communities, and called for partnerships among entrepreneurs, financial institutions and development partners to turn ideas into productive projects, supported by innovation and responsible use of resources.Adding to the prominence of the evening, the Gala was honoured by the attendance of HRH Prince AbdulAziz bin Abdul Majeed Al Saud; Hon. Shakeel Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mauritius; H.E. Ambassador O. Koray Ertaş, Turkish Ambassador to the United Kingdom; and H.E. Dato' Indera Dr. Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.The gathering also welcomed prominent leaders from the investment and banking communities, including Mr. Salim Arda Ermut, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Türkiye Wealth Fund; Mr. Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, President of the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye; and Mr. Malek Khodr Temsah, CEO of Albaraka Türk Participation Bank, Mr. Muhammad Nassir Salim, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBL. Also in attendance were Dr. Bilal Sucubaşı, Chief Executive Officer of Halk Katılım, Mr. Haytham Kamhiyah, Chief Executive Officer of Arab Bank Europe and Dr. Akram ElDeeb, Board Member of Libya Africa Investment Portfolio.The evening further brought together representatives of, Bank Negara Malaysia, Al Rayan Bank, Libyan Foreign Bank, BACB, Arab National Bank, Maybank Investment Bank, The Bank of Punjab, Gatehouse Bank, and TAJBank. The gathering also welcomed executives from fintech and investment companies and other business sectors, reflecting the breadth of participation and the opportunities for closer cooperation across banking, investment, technology and the wider Islamic economy.The event was proudly supported by Albaraka Türk Participation Bank as the Official Gala Partner, Anadolu Agency as the Global Communication Partner, and Arab Bank Europe and Libya Africa Investment Portfolio as Premium Sponsors. Their support contributed to an evening dedicated to strengthening international business connections, translating shared values into action and advancing collaboration across the global Islamic economy.

David Beesley

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY P.R. LIMITED

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London Unites Global Business Leaders at the 6th Global Business Excellence Gala News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 13, 2026, 15:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Religion



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