Continuum GRC Infinity Cog Logo

Continuum GRC Says DOJ Fraud Directive Makes Compliance Evidence Central to Corporate Enforcement Readiness

Fraud Division priorities reinforce value of traceable controls, escalation records, investigation governance, and remediation in the corporate case lifecycle.

- Michael Peters - Founder and CEOSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Continuum GRC today said the U.S. Department of Justice's new Fraud Division directive should lead organizations to test whether compliance decisions can be reconstructed from reliable evidence when suspected misconduct crosses functions, programs, or jurisdictions.Issued October 1, 2026, Directive 26-12 states that Fraud Division prosecutors will prioritize corporate matters involving health care, public trust and government functions, significant revenue evasion, and tariff evasion, imports, or forced labor. It also identifies factors that should carry substantial weight in corporate outcomes, including management knowledge, concealment from agencies or auditors, conduct lasting three years or more, harm to taxpayer-funded programs, multi-district impact, and specified victim or loss thresholds.The directive also places the Fraud Division's Corporate Enforcement Section at the center of corporate investigations and gives it primary responsibility for evaluating compliance with the terms of corporate criminal resolutions. That includes assessing efforts to implement or enhance compliance programs and confirming required reporting. Companies that discover possible misconduct therefore need a governed record of what was known, when it was escalated, how scope and materiality were assessed, who approved the response, and whether corrective action worked.The policy's emphasis on disclosure, cooperation, and remediation makes fragmented evidence a business risk. Hotline reports, audit findings, transaction analytics, third-party due diligence, case notes, legal holds, policy exceptions, and remediation testing may sit in different systems and follow different owners. A connected governance process helps preserve chronology and decision rights without collapsing the important separation among legal, compliance, internal audit, and business management.The Government Accountability Office has estimated annual direct federal fraud losses of $233 billion to $521 billion using fiscal years 2018 through 2022 data and has identified weak control environments, data limitations, and limited risk-management capacity as recurring challenges. Continuum GRC enables organizations to map fraud risks to controls, owners, evidence, issues, and remediation so that leaders can assess both program design and operating performance before a high-stakes response is required.“When a compliance issue becomes urgent, leadership needs more than a policy document. It needs a credible chronology of alerts, decisions, control evidence, disclosure analysis, and remediation. That record helps the organization respond consistently, learn from failures, and demonstrate that its compliance program operates in practice.” - Michael Peters, Founder and CEO of Continuum GRCAbout Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is the enterprise SaaS platform developed by Lazarus Alliance that automates and accelerates Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) programs. Built on the proprietary IT Audit Machine(ITAM) and A.ITAM frameworks, Continuum GRC is FedRAMP Authorized at the Moderate baseline and delivers continuous control monitoring, automated evidence collection, risk scoring, dashboards, and AI-powered assessment capabilities through AITAMBot. Organizations use Continuum GRC to streamline CMMC, FedRAMP, SOC 2, NIST, ISO, PCI DSS, CJIS, and other frameworks-reducing audit timelines, improving accuracy, and enabling faster authorization and certification outcomes.

Michael Peters

Continuum GRC, Inc.

7628224174 ext.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Self Attestation VS Third Party Attestation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Continuum GRC Says DOJ Fraud Directive Makes Compliance Evidence Central to Corporate Enforcement Readiness News Provided By Continuum GRC, Inc. October 13, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.