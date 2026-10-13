It's a Wonderful Life Movie Screening Promo

Special screening of It's a Wonderful Life on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The South Bend Chocolate Company and the Indiana Dinosaur Museum invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with a special screening of It's a Wonderful Life on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.Special guest Karolyn Grimes, who played“Zuzu” in the beloved Christmas classic, will join WSBT's Bob Montgomery and South Bend Chocolate Company founder Mark Tarner for a post-movie question-and-answer session. Guests will hear behind-the-scenes stories and enjoy a special conversation about the timeless film.To commemorate the evening and one of the movie's most memorable moments, every attendee will receive a bell.Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and event information, visit morriscenter/event/its-a-wonderful-life/.Event DetailsFriday, November 27, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.Morris Performing Arts Center | South BendSpecial screening followed by a Q&A with Karolyn Grimes, Bob Montgomery and Mark TarnerMedia Sponsor: WSBT 22About the Indiana Dinosaur MuseumOpened on July 24, 2024, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum is a science and natural history attraction located in South Bend, Indiana. Through immersive exhibits, hands-on experiences, educational programming, and dinosaur-themed adventures, the museum inspires curiosity and lifelong learning while contributing to the cultural and economic vitality of the region.

Jennifer Small

INDIANA DINOSAUR MUSEUM

+1 574-233-2577

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'It's a Wonderful Life' Special Screening Brings Karolyn Grimes to South Bend News Provided By INDIANA DINOSAUR MUSEUM October 13, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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