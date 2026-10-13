Renaissance Healthcare For Women Shares Menopause Care Perspectives Ahead Of World Menopause Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Board-certified gynecologic surgeon with integrative medicine fellowship training helps South Bay women navigate perimenopause and menopause.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As women around the world mark World Menopause Day on October 18, Renaissance Healthcare for Women is highlighting its integrative approach to perimenopause and menopause care. Led by board-certified OB/GYN Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD, the practice combines conventional gynecologic medicine with integrative and both non-hormonal and hormone replacement therapies to help women feel heard and supported through midlife changes.Menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disruption, mood changes, brain fog and vaginal dryness can affect work, relationships and overall quality of life. Many women say these concerns are rushed or dismissed in short appointments. Dr. Phelps-Sandall's approach starts with listening and looks at the whole person, including hormones, sleep, stress, nutrition and sexual health."Menopause is not something women should simply push through," said Dr. Phelps-Sandall. "Every woman's experience is different, and she deserves a doctor who takes the time to understand what she is going through. My goal is to give women real options, from lifestyle and integrative strategies to medical and in-office treatments, so they can feel like themselves again."Dr. Phelps-Sandall earned her medical degree at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Beyond her surgical training, she completed a fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona and a fellowship in Contemplative Medicine through the New York Zen Center. That combination is uncommon among practicing gynecologists.Menopause and midlife services at Renaissance Healthcare for Women include:Personalized consultations for perimenopause and menopause symptomsDiscussion of hormonal and non-hormonal treatment optionsIntegrative strategies addressing sleep, stress, nutrition and overall wellnessEvaluation and treatment of abnormal or heavy bleeding, including minimally invasive procedures when appropriateTelehealth visits for established patientsWomen in Mountain View, Los Altos, Palo Alto, Saratoga, Cupertino, Sunnyvale and the greater South Bay can schedule a consultation by calling (650) 988-7830 or visiting barbiphelpssandallmd.About Renaissance Healthcare for WomenRenaissance Healthcare for Women, led by Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD, provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care for women at every stage of life. The practice offers minimally invasive and robotic-assisted gynecologic surgery, in-office procedures and integrative women's health services. Dr. Phelps-Sandall is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and holds fellowship training in integrative and contemplative medicine. The practice is located at 2485 Hospital Drive, Suite 321, Mountain View, CA 94040.

Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall

Renaissance Healthcare for Women

+1 650-988-7830

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Renaissance Healthcare for Women Shares Menopause Care Perspectives Ahead of World Menopause Day News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 13, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.