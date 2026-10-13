Executive Presence Earns Platinum TITAN Business Award For Achievement In Growth

Led by founder and CEO Justin M. Nassiri, the Denver-based firm continues to expand its reach in executive communications and LinkedIn thought leadership

- Justin M. Nassiri, Founder and CEO of Executive Presence

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Presence, a Denver-based strategic communications firm specializing in executive thought leadership and LinkedIn strategy, has earned a Platinum award in the Achievement in Growth category at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2. Founded and led by Justin M. Nassiri, the firm was recognized for its growth and work helping business leaders build visibility and influence.

Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards recognize outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs and executives worldwide. This season's winners were selected from more than 5,500 entries, with honorees recognized for achievements in business growth, innovation, leadership and organizational performance. Winners were selected through an independent judging process involving an international panel of business leaders and industry experts.

A Closer Look at the Winning Achievement

The recognized entry centers on Executive Presence's growth under Nassiri's leadership. The firm has become a trusted partner for executives who want to turn their expertise into industry influence on LinkedIn. It has worked with more than 400 executives to date and currently represents the CEOs of five publicly traded companies, along with leaders of numerous private companies. In 2026, Executive Presence was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

As LinkedIn becomes an increasingly important platform for executive visibility, business development and corporate communications, Executive Presence has developed a research-driven approach that combines strategic communications expertise with data and analytics. The firm's annual Executive LinkedIn Report, now in its fourth year, provides insights into how business leaders use the platform to build influence and engage their audiences. The 2026 report analyzed more than 6,000 executive posts, 457,000 engagements and 33 million impressions. Nassiri also presented findings from the report during the Spring 2026 graduation session of LinkedIn's Executive Communicators program.

“This recognition belongs to our team and to the executives who trust us with their voices,” said Justin M. Nassiri, Founder and CEO of Executive Presence.“Our growth reflects a real shift in how leaders see LinkedIn. It is no longer optional. Showing up consistently and speaking with conviction has become a core part of how companies build trust, attract talent and win business. We're proud to help more executives do that well.”

Additional details about Executive Presence's Platinum award are available on the TITAN Business Awards website.

Results for the 2026 TITAN Business Awards can be viewed at thetitanawards.

About Executive Presence

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Executive Presence is a strategic communications firm of former consultants, writers, and media strategists who specialize in turning leaders into thought leaders. The firm works with individuals inside a company and uses their point of view, experience, and network to amplify the company's message. It replaces conventional corporate white noise with compelling conversation-starters that elevate executive brands and amplify corporate messaging. Using LinkedIn as its primary medium, Executive Presence partners with leaders to turn their core insights into authentic industry influence. The firm has worked with more than 400 executives, including the CEOs of five publicly traded companies. Learn more at

About TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards is an international competition recognizing outstanding organizations, entrepreneurs, executives, teams, and professionals whose achievements are shaping the future of business. Through independent evaluation by global business leaders and industry experts, TITAN honors excellence in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, customer experience, business growth, technology, and strategic achievement. The award celebrates those setting new benchmarks for excellence while creating meaningful impact across industries worldwide.

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