Seven Runners To Carry The Floating Hospital's Mission Of Care Through The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

The 160-year-old healthcare and essential services non-profit returns for a third consecutive year as an official charity partner with a dedicated team running

- Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel, The Floating Hospital, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Floating Hospital, a 160-year-old healthcare and essential services charity founded in 1866, will once again bring its mission to one of the world's most visible stages: the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Returning as an official charity partner for the third time, the organization is being represented by seven runners whose commitment will help showcase the organization's critical work for New Yorkers in need. Since 2023, the TCS New York City Marathon has raised more than $66 million for its official charity partners, proving that each runner's commitment can deliver impact far beyond the finish line.“We call our participants 'Waverunners' because every mile they run helps carry our message forward and raises awareness of the care and support we provide,” says Sean T. Granahan, Esq., President and General Counsel, The Floating Hospital.“We are grateful for their commitment and the attention they bring to our work.”Two of last year's runners will again be participating, including Wakim Andre, a biopharma and biotech marketing executive, who lives in New Jersey and is married to The Floating Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shani Andre, MD. He said,“Helping people live healthier lives is something close to my heart and what I do every day.” The other returning runner is Ashley Sandberg, who is on the foundation board of The Floating Hospital and is an executive vice president of Triple 7 Public Relations in New York City. As a brand development and publicity professional, she has worked with companies such as Paramount, NBC Universal, ABC, and Warner Bros. Television Group.The five other“Waverunners,” each representing The Floating Hospital for the first time, are:Santiago Caceres is a public servant, U.S. Coast Guard veteran, community advocate, entrepreneur, endurance athlete, and proud Peruvian-American whose life has been shaped by service, resilience, family, and an unwavering commitment to giving back. A Fiscal Analyst for the Westchester County Board of Legislators, he also owns the business Pleasant Selfies PhotoBooth.Aidan Rogers, who is 24 and lives in NYC, is also successful in business, having risen through three positions in under a year at S&P Global. He is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, where he played basketball with distinction. He became familiar with The Floating Hospital's mission during a Hobart Basketball alumni event, after meeting foundation board member Brendan Hall.Megan Sartor, who heard about The Floating Hospital through Wakim, also has providers in her background. Her grandmother was a medical doctor, and her sister still is. A child of Filipino immigrants, she would visit the country with them and see the stark disparities between classes there. As an attorney, the infrastructure projects she works on align with her passion for contributing to the public good.Joanna Smykowski once received healthcare at The Floating Hospital and lives in Astoria, not very far from the main clinic, and is friends with the Director of Health Education, Dr. Meghan Miller. A precedent-setting disability lawyer, Joanna works for a nonprofit that focuses solely on long Covid cases.Jared Staph, 26, lives in Dallas, but grew up in New Castle, PA. He heard about The Floating Hospital through a New York City friend and said the mission“immediately resonated” for him. He is also running to honor his father, who died during his senior year at John Carroll University in Cleveland.Funds raised by the runners this year are slated for The Floating Hospital's“more than healthcare” programs and services, which include free shuttle transportation from approximately 400 shelters and domestic violence safe houses citywide; a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, and childcare enrollment; and distribution of essential items such as food, infant and hygiene products, and seasonal clothing. The organization also operates a summer leadership and skills camp for homeless youth, community clinics offering free HIV screenings, and free women's health screenings.Having lost the dock of the eponymous hospital barge on 9/11, The Floating Hospital today serves communities from clinics in Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. The main clinic is in Long Island City, Queens, where it provides a full complement of healthcare services that include primary medical, dental, behavioral healthcare, and optometry, along with specialists in podiatry and infectious disease. The organization's largest constituency consists of homeless families living in shelters, hotels/motels, safehouses, and doubled up with family and friends.In 2025, The Floating Hospital provided medical care to 21,296 patients, representing over 62,009 visits.# # #About The Floating HospitalFounded in 1866, The Floating Hospital was one of the first pediatric healthcare charities in New York City dedicated to caring for the city's impoverished children and their families. Today, the organization's co-located healthcare services include primary medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare with specialists in optometry, podiatry, and infectious disease. Its primary focus is homeless families living in shelters, hotels/motels, safehouses and doubled up with family/friends. The Floating Hospital's“more than healthcare” offerings include free health education and shuttle transportation from approximately 400 shelters and domestic violence safe houses citywide; a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, childcare enrollment; distribution of essentials such as food, infant and hygiene products, and seasonal clothing. It also operates a summer leadership and skills camp for homeless youth, and community clinics offering free HIV screenings and women's health screenings. The Floating Hospital has a complete teaching kitchen and activity center where patients and community members can participate in hands-on workshops on healthy food sourcing and meal preparation, as well as other pertinent healthcare-related topics.

Linda Alexander

Alexander Marketing Corp.

+1 917-881-5360

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Seven Runners to Carry The Floating Hospital's Mission of Care Through the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon News Provided By Alexander Marketing Corp. October 13, 2026, 15:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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