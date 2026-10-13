Ideal Practices Hosts Startup Practice Blueprinttm Virtual Event November 6-7

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two-day live virtual event gives associate dentists the 13-stage system behind 900+ dental practice launches, from site selection to opening day.

- Stephen Trutter, CEO of Ideal PracticesTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ideal Practices, the nation's premier dental startup consulting firm, today announced the upcoming Startup Practice BlueprintTM, an intensive two-day virtual masterclass taking place on November 6 and 7, 2026. Designed specifically for associate dentists preparing to transition into independent ownership, the event distills proprietary data and real-world methodologies gathered from opening more than 900 successful private dental practices across the United States.Navigating private practice ownership in 2026 presents unique operational hurdles, from tightening lending standards to rising buildout and equipment costs. The Startup Practice BlueprintTM delivers an actionable, stage-by-stage framework covering site selection, predictive demographic analysis, practice financing, architectural floor planning, and patient acquisition marketing. Attendees will gain direct access to Ideal Practices' battle-tested 13-Stage Methodology, enabling them to bypass common first-time ownership pitfalls, avoid costly vendor commissions, and open with predictable profitability from day one."Reaching the milestone of guiding more than 900 doctors into ownership has proven that sustainable success is never accidental. It is engineered through proper sequencing and unbiased guidance," said Stephen Trutter, CEO of Ideal Practices. "The Startup Practice BlueprintTM on November 6 and 7 gives associate doctors the exact clarity, demographic data, and stage-by-stage roadmap required to launch a thriving private practice on their own terms, completely free from corporate influence."Throughout the two-day virtual training, doctors will also explore:- 3D Demographics and Location Feasibility: Identifying underserved micro-markets with high-value patient demand before committing to commercial leases.- Unbiased Practice Financing: Structuring 100% bank financing without giving away equity or taking vendor kickbacks.- Pre-Opening Momentum: Executing a 90-day pre-launch marketing campaign to secure full patient schedules for opening week.Registration for the November 6-7, 2026 virtual event is now open. To reserve a seat or schedule a preliminary Ownership Clarity Call, visit startup-practice-blueprint.About Ideal PracticesFounded over a decade ago, Ideal Practices is the leading independent dental practice startup consulting firm in the United States. Combining over 700 years of collective in-house industry experience, Ideal Practices has guided more than 900 associate dentists from initial vision to grand opening through its proprietary 13-Stage System. Operating on a strict fee-for-service advisory model, the company accepts zero third-party vendor commissions to ensure 100% fiduciary alignment with practice owners. In partnership with HOPE International, Ideal Practices funds 10 micro-businesses in developing communities for every dental practice opened.

Stephen Trutter

Ideal Practices

+1 (888) 262-0712

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Ideal Practices Hosts Startup Practice BlueprintTM Virtual Event November 6-7 News Provided By CNV Creative October 13, 2026, 15:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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