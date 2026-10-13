Global Hotel Alliance Delivers Robust Revenue And Loyalty Growth In Q3 2026

Chris Hartley, CEO Global Hotel Alliance

Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort

Total revenue generated by GHA DISCOVERY members in Q3 2026 rose by 27% vs. 2025 to US$1.04 billion

- Chris Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has announced strong results for Q3 2026, with double-digit growth across key commercial and loyalty metrics, building on its strong first half and cementing summer 2026 as a resounding success.

Total revenue reached US$1.04 billion, up 27% year-on-year, while total room revenue rose 28% to US$843 million. The performance was driven by a 33% increase in room nights and a 6% rise in average length of stay.

GHA has generated US$2.8 billion in total revenue year-to-date, a 21% increase over 2025. Growth has been driven by continued strength in international demand, with revenue from cross-border stays reaching US$1.97 billion.

Loyalty Engagement and Cross-brand Stays Drive Momentum

Member engagement remained strong, with new enrolments rising 17% in Q3 2026 to 1.3 million bringing the total number of members to 38 million. Redemptions of GHA DISCOVERY 's rewards currency, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), rocketed by an impressive 58% in Q3. With D$ available to earn and burn across all 1,000 hotels, this stimulated cross-brand revenues, which jumped 53% to US$168 million in Q3. This reflects growing member engagement with the loyalty programme's portfolio of more than 60 independent hotel brands, with members increasingly choosing to stay across multiple brands.

“Our performance for the first nine months of 2026 reflects the continued strength of the GHA alliance model. This growth has been driven by strong international leisure demand, increasing member engagement, and our brands capturing more value through cross-brand stays and direct bookings,” said Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance.

International Travel Remains the Main Growth Engine

International travel was the principal driver of Q3 performance, with a 40% increase in international room nights generating US$589 million in room revenue. Domestic travel also remained positive, with domestic room revenue increasing 19% to US$254 million. This balanced growth across both segments reflects the resilience of GHA's diversified global portfolio.

Global Travel Patterns

Top stay destinations: GHA's hotel brand properties in Spain achieved the highest total room revenue across domestic and international stays in Q3, generating US$73 million in room revenue (+33% compared to Q3 2025), followed by the UK (+28%), with the UAE (+75%), Thailand (+48%) and Italy (+18%) closely behind. The UAE was resilient in the circumstances, underpinned by staycation and regional travel demand.

Among international destinations, Thailand hotels ranked first, up 53% versus Q3 2025, followed by Spain (+44%), Italy (+18%), the UK (+34%), and Singapore (+12%).

Top feeder markets: The United States remained the largest international feeder market, generating US$101 million in international room revenue (up 31% compared to Q3 2025), accounting for 17% of the total room revenue. The UK took the second spot, followed by China, Australia, and Germany.

Members' Most Popular Summer Destinations

GHA DISCOVERY members based in the US showed the widest range of international destinations with particularly strong demand for Italy, the UK, Greece, and the Netherlands. UK travellers favoured nearby international leisure markets, notably Portugal, Spain and Italy. Australian members remained focused on regional travel, with Singapore, Fiji, Thailand, and Indonesia among their leading international destinations. Chinese travellers concentrated on regional destinations including Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Thailand, and the Maldives, while German travellers focused primarily on short-haul European markets such as the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy.

More hotels, more choice

The alliance continued to expand its global footprint during the quarter, adding 36 new properties. Growth was led by the addition of new homegrown brands PURO in Poland and The Marmara in Turkey, alongside further additions from NH Hotels, Rotana, AVANI and other existing GHA brands.

“Looking ahead, we see strong foundations for continued momentum through the final quarter of the year. International travel demand remains remarkably resilient, while growing member engagement and the continued expansion of our portfolio are creating even more opportunities to connect travellers with exceptional independent hotel brands around the world,” concluded Hartley.



For more information, visit Global Hotel Alliance and GHA DISCOVERY.

GHA DISCOVERY is complimentary to join, and travellers can sign up online or download the GHA DISCOVERY app and register on their mobile phones. Travellers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram, Facebook and WeChat.



Andrea Krenn

Global Hotel Alliance

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Global Hotel Alliance Delivers Robust Revenue and Loyalty Growth in Q3 2026 News Provided By The Limelight Global October 13, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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