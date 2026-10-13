Jaeckle Distributors Adds Durasein To Its Midwest Portfolio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Designers and fabricators across the Midwest can now order Durasein solid surface through Jaeckle.

ROSEDALE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jaeckle Distributors will now distribute Durasein solid surface products to designers and fabricators across much of the Midwest, the two companies announced.Durasein offers a wide range of colors, patterns, and sheet sizes for commercial and residential applications, including healthcare and hospitality projects. The addition expands Jaeckle's surfacing portfolio, giving customers access to a versatile material for countertops, curved forms, and custom architectural features."With a shared commitment to quality products, strong customer support, and creative design, Jaeckle Distributors is looking forward to building a successful partnership with the addition of Durasein in the Midwest!" said Shawn Schepp, category director, surfacing, at Jaeckle Distributors."We believe great design thrives on strong connections. Our partnership with Jaeckle Distributors reflects that belief, bringing together people, materials, and expertise to support the design community. We're excited to grow together and create more opportunities for designers to explore what's possible with Durasein," said Brandon Guthrie, marketing director at Durasein.Durasein is a 100% acrylic solid surface material made from natural minerals, acrylic resin, and pigments. It is durable, nonporous, and repairable. Fabricators can shape it using standard woodworking tools, thermoform it into curves, join sheets to create larger surfaces, and renew its finish through resurfacing.For samples, pricing, and product availability, contact a Jaeckle representative. Established customers with online ordering access can place orders through the Jaeckle Business Portal at jaeckledistributors. To learn more about Durasein, visit durasein.About Jaeckle DistributorsFounded in 1958, Jaeckle Distributors is a family-owned wholesale distributor of flooring and surfacing products based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company serves customers across the Midwest with product expertise, customer support, and distribution services. Learn more at jaeckledistributors.About DuraseinDurasein manufactures acrylic solid surface for commercial and residential environments. With a broad palette of colors and patterns and a material that can be shaped, thermoformed, and renewed, Durasein helps designers and fabricators bring creative ideas to life. Learn more at durasein.

Melinda Jackson

Melinda Jackson Public Relations

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Jaeckle Distributors Adds Durasein to Its Midwest Portfolio News Provided By Melinda Jackson Public Relations October 13, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, International Organizations



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