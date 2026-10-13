Noah Rosenfarb Releases 'Live Rich Beyond Money,' A Playbook For Life After Wealth

CPA Noah Rosenfarb releases a three-pillar system for turning financial success into time and meaning, with a foreword by David Meltzer.

- Noah Rosenfarb, CPA

PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noah Rosenfarb, CPA, has released Live Rich Beyond Money: The Playbook to Master Money, Time and Meaning, a nonfiction guide for people who have built financial success but are unsure what to do with it. Published by HMD Publishing, the book is available now in hardcover and Kindle editions.

Most successful people are taught how to build wealth, but few are taught how to live from it. Live Rich Beyond Money sets out to teach that second skill. After reaching the point where he no longer needed to work at thirty-five, Rosenfarb spent the next decade answering the question that followed: now what? The book is the result, organized as a practical system built on three pillars that move readers from money, to time, to meaning.

The first pillar, the Secure Life, helps readers know exactly where they stand financially, build income that arrives whether or not they work, and keep more of what they earn. The second, the Sovereign Life, asks readers to define what their freedom is actually for and to make their calendar reflect it. The third, the Significant Life, focuses on passing down the wisdom, values, and generosity that outlast a person.

The book is designed to be used, not just read. Readers work through concepts such as their "Island Income," the Enough Test, Return on Time, and which experiences to invest in now before they expire. A ten-question self-assessment opens and closes the book, and nine practices build into three maps and a one-page plan written in the reader's own handwriting. It is written for entrepreneurs, business owners, and high achievers who are approaching or past a business exit - financially comfortable, but unsure what comes next.

The foreword is written by David Meltzer, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute. "Live Rich Beyond Money provides a practical playbook for bringing those ideas together," Meltzer writes. "Noah shows you how to create financial security without becoming imprisoned by the pursuit of it, how to own your time without abandoning ambition, and how to build a legacy that can be experienced by the people you love today."

Cliff Viner, former Chairman of the Florida Panthers, added: "What I admire most about Noah is his expansiveness in his life. He pursues so many avenues that are not conventional in his business, personal and social life. He is always exploring, learning and pushing his horizons. He is pushing towards a truly full, rich and meaningful life."

Live Rich Beyond Money is available on Amazon

Noah Rosenfarb

Live Rich Beyond Money

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Noah Rosenfarb Releases 'Live Rich Beyond Money,' a Playbook for Life After Wealth News Provided By Hmdpublishing October 13, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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