Adaptive Sound Technologies Joins National Sleep Foundation's Sleeptech® Network

Premier Community Platform for Stakeholders in the Sleep Technology Industry

- Sam Nicolino, president and CEO of Adaptive Sound TechnologiesCAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) announces joining the National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) SleepTechNetwork, a community platform for stakeholders across the sleep technology industry.ASTI has made sound machines for sleep since 2008. Its Sound+Sleep line plays environmental layered sleep sound compositions, and its LectroFan line generates digital fan sounds along with white, pink, and brown noise. Both are sold through major North American retailers and through distributors in Europe, the U.K. and Taiwan.In July 2026, ASTI extended that catalog to mobile with Sleep Only, an app for iOS and Android built from the company's sound library. The app works offline once downloaded, carries no ads or push notifications, and is available in 11 languages. Sleep Only has received the SleepMark designation from the National Sleep Foundation. Where ASTI's sound machines require a hardware purchase, the app puts the same audio catalog within reach of anyone with a phone.Members of the SleepTechNetwork are organizations ranging from start-ups to members of the Fortune Global 500, and representing important segments including consumer electronics, digital therapeutics, mobility, consumer home products, and sleep-monitoring AI software.NSF is committed to making science-based sleep tech more accessible and convenient so anyone and everyone can be their Best Slept Self. NSF's SleepTech Network gives members education, insights, and access, including to NSF content and resources and to each other. Each organization can stay informed and up-to-date with the latest NSF research and data on sleep health technology, while network members learn about and share advances with other professionals in the field of SleepTech, discuss sleep technology issues and opportunities, and network with peers at NSF-hosted educational events.As a SleepTech Network member, ASTI will join NSF at its booth during the 2027 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, alongside other network members.“We've spent almost two decades building sound machines that help people sleep, and this year we brought that same audio library to a phone app,” said Sam Nicolino, president and CEO of Adaptive Sound Technologies.“Joining the SleepTech Network puts us in a room with the researchers and companies working on the same problem, and gives us a direct line to what NSF is learning about how people actually sleep.”“NSF sees the potential that sleep technology has to help the public's health and well-being. Sleep technology is a fast-growing industry globally, and by convening key industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and learn about emerging trends, innovations in SleepTech activities can continue to benefit the public with the promise to help improve sleep health,” said NSF CEO, John Lopos.For more information about the SleepTech Network, and to apply, visit theNSF/sleeptech-network.About Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc.Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) has designed and built sound machines since 2008 from its headquarters in Campbell, California. Its Sound+Sleep and LectroFan lines are sold through major U.S. retailers and international distributors, and the company holds five U.S. patents, with additional patents pending, in adaptive audio and ambient noise technology. In July 2026, ASTI launched Sleep Only, a sleep sound app for iOS and Android built from its hardware sound library. Sleep Only has received the SleepMarkTM designation from the National Sleep Foundation. More information is available at soundofsleep.About the National Sleep FoundationThere's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. For more than 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit theNSF │ SleepHealthJournal

Matthew Greenfield

Uproar by Moburst for ASTI

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Adaptive Sound Technologies Joins National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Network News Provided By Adaptive Sound Technologies October 13, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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