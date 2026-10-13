Anupam Kher's 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Gets A New Release Date, To Be Out On 5Th March 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's much anticiapted laughter ride, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' has got a new release date.

The makers, T-Series, took to their official handle on Tuesday and announced that the sequel will now be reaching the audience on March 5th, next year.

"Deal Pakki! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027! (sic)," the post read.

The announcement poster featured the primary cast wrapped in a bomb, made from what seemed to be property agreements, with Boman aka Khurana ready to set them all on fire.

Earlier, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' was slated to be out in the cinema halls on 28th August 2026.

Directed by Umesh Bisht, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath. The project will also see Kiran Juneja, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma reprising their roles from the original drama.

In August, as Boman wrapped up his portion, Kher reflected on their off-screen bond

The veteran actor wrote on his account,“Our relationship in the film couldn't be more different from our relationship off screen. In the film, he is the intimidating, ruthless and unforgettable #KhuranaSaab. In real life, he is one of the warmest, kindest and most generous friends one could ask for.”

Sharing his experience of working with Boman, he added,“His understanding of cinema, his preparation, his attention to detail and his ability to make every scene richer are simply extraordinary. Even between takes, whether we were discussing films, life or playing world building or a game of chess, every moment with him was a joy.”

Released in 2006, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' shares the journey of Kamal Kishore Khosla (Kher), a middle-class Delhiite, and his family who wish to reclaim their land seized by a builder, Khurana.