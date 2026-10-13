Ramayana: Makers Unveil 'The Wings Of Dharma' Poster For Jatayu

The makers of 'Ramayana' have unveiled a new poster featuring Jatayu, the revered bird from the epic, whose voice has been provided by actor Anupam Kher. The poster, titled 'The Wings of Dharma', offers a closer look at Jatayu, with one visual showing the bird's intense gaze and another capturing him with his wings spread wide.

The makers shared the poster on social media with a caption describing Jatayu's fight against evil and his courage in standing up for what was right.“When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana,” the caption read.

The latest reveal comes as part of the film's ongoing character poster campaign. The makers had announced earlier that Kher would lend his voice to Jatayu. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Jatayu's Role in the Epic

In the epic, Jatayu attempts to rescue Sita after Ravana abducts her. Despite knowing the risks, he confronts Ravana, making his role an important part of the story.

About the Film: Cast and Release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic. The first part is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5 while the second part is slated to release during Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)