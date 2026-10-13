Nagaland Intensifies Preparations For 27Th Hornbill Festival

The Government of Nagaland has intensified preparations for the 27th edition of the Hornbill Festival, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio directing departments to ensure a seamless festival experience for visitors.

CM Chairs Review for Flawless Festival

A meeting of the Standing High Powered Committee (HPC) Governing Body for the Hornbill Festival was held at the Heritage Bamboo Hall, Kisama, on Tuesday, where heads of departments and representatives of concerned line departments presented their preparedness reports. The Nagaland CM shared that the preparations for the Hornbill Festival 2026 are underway. While talking to the reporters, he said, "Everything is under control, and we want to make it a flawless festival and make our guests comfortable."

On the condition of roads leading to the festival venue, the Chief Minister said he would convene another meeting to examine the issue in detail. Regarding the chief guest for the festival, Rio said, "We have communicated, and invitations had been sent, but confirmation is still awaited."

International Interest and Future Plans

Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Tourism and Higher Education of Nagaland, said that the meeting reviewed preparations being undertaken by various departments at Kisama and across the state. While talking to the media, Temjen Imna Along said, "The Chief Minister had provided guidance on improving arrangements, and further consultative meetings would be held to ensure the successful conduct of the festival."

The Minister of Tourism and Higher Education of Nagaland also shared that several countries had expressed interest in partnering with Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival. "Several countries had expressed interest in partnering with Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival. The final decision on international partners would be taken by the HPC, headed by the Chief Minister, in consultation with stakeholders. We will be having a wonderful 27th edition of the Hornbill Festival again in Nagaland", Along added.

About Nagaland's Flagship Cultural Event

The Hornbill Festival, Nagaland's flagship cultural event, showcases the state's rich cultural heritage, traditions, crafts and tourism potential. The 27th edition is expected to further strengthen the state's efforts to promote Nagaland as a year-round tourism destination.

The Hornbill Festival will take place from December 1 to December 10 at Kisama Heritage Village. (ANI)

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