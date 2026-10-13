BAN Vs AFG, One-Off Test: Qais Ahmad's Sudden Cramps Remind Fans Of Gulbadin Naib's Iconic Moment (WATCH)

Afghanistan's Qais Ahmad was one of the instrumental players behind the side's historic draw in a one-off Test match against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 13.

On the final day of the one-off Test, Afghanistan resumed their 479-run chase with an overnight total of 132/3, with Sediqullah Atal and Hashmatullah Shahidi batting on 35 and 19, respectively, and needed 347 runs to win. However, the hosts battled for 90 overs through grit, determination, and immense patience.

In the final hour, Afghanistan faced the ultimate test of endurance as Bangladesh threw everything into breaking their stubborn lower-order resistance. Qais Ahmad (49* off 80 balls) was crucial in absorbing the pressure and bleeding time off the clock, frustrating the opposition to their absolute limit.

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Qais Ahmad Sustains Cramps in Final 10 Minutes

As Afghanistan managed to pull off a historic Test draw against Bangladesh, even when sheer exhaustion set in, Qais Ahmad refused to buckle. Qais was a lone warrior in the lower order as the hosts were staring down a daunting blockathon under the fading lights, with every single dot ball acting as a dagger to Bangladesh's hopes of a breakthrough.

However, Qais, who smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes in his unbeaten 80-ball 49, also provided a dramatic theatre of the day when only 10 minutes were left for the day to conclude. The incident took place in the 140th over of Afghanistan's run chase when Qais blocked the delivery off Taijul Islam.

The 26-year-old suddenly suffered cramps in his left hamstring and went down dramatically on the turf, requiring a four-minute medical stoppage. Bangladesh players were apparently amused by the timing, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto sharing a grin as Qais received a quick massage to eat up four precious minutes.

Qais Ahmad Gulbadin Naib

Qais Pulled Hamstring When 10 Minutes was left for the day. ACB Xtra (@acb_190) October 13, 2026

Qais Ahmad's sudden cramps when only 10 minutes remained in the day brought back memories of Gulbadin Naib during the T20 World Cup 2024. Interestingly, the same incident happened during the match against Bangladesh.

Gulbadin was fielding at slip when he suddenly fell onto the ground, clutching his hamstring after being signaled by coach Jonathan Trott to slow the game down ahead of rain. Qais Ahmad appeared to have used his brain from the very same playbook.

'Gulbadin Naib 2.0': Qais Ahmad's Cramps Leave Fans In Splits

Qais Ahmad's sudden cramps during the final 10 minutes of Day 5 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh have sparked hilarious reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans comparing the Afghanistan spinner's dramatic moment to Gulbadin Naib's famous cramps during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Taking to their X handles, many fans drew parallels between the two incidents, with Qais going down with cramps just minutes before Afghanistan secured a hard-fought draw against Bangladesh. Others joked that Qais had pulled off a 'Gulbadin Naib 2.0' moment, with the timing of his hamstring cramps adding another twist to the hosts' dramatic late resistance.

Another section of users also compared Qais Ahmad's cramps to Gulbadin Naib's incident during the 2024 T20 World Cup, with one fan describing it as a“deja vu” moment.

Qais pulling Gulbadin gimmick with 10 mins left T20 Tracker (@t20tracker) October 13, 2026

Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, hamstrings and Afghanistan in close games. One thing in common? They always bring a bit of drama!

But Bangladesh might look back at this missed run-out chance and wonder what could have been

A full five-day game, going right down to the wire before ending in a tense draw. You rarely get Test cricket like this anymore. Pavilion Post (@CricinsightsX) October 13, 2026

Qais Ahmad has created the famous Gulbadin Naib meme he goes down holding his hamstring after defending a ball Sports Production (@SportsProd88208) October 13, 2026

Qais pulling Gulbadin T20 World Cup gimmick with 10 mins left Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) October 13, 2026

You have seen this before, right?

Whose acting was more impressive, Gulbadin's or Qais's? Noor Ahmad Nation (@noor_ahmd_15) October 13, 2026

2 Overs Left For Draw, 2 Wickets Remaining And Qais Ahmed Played Gulbadin Naib Here IYKYK زماں (@Delhiite_) October 13, 2026

2 Overs Left For Draw, 2 Wickets Remaining And Qais Ahmed Played Gulbadin Naib Here IYKYK زماں (@Delhiite_) October 13, 2026

Gulbadin Naib 2.0.

Qais Ahmed this time with 10 mins left on Day 5 to draw the Test match. Bangladesh need 2 wickets. Kaushik (@kaushiktweetz) October 13, 2026

Qais Ahmed does a Gulbadin Naib from the T20 World Cup.

Goes down with "cramp" with Afghanistan on the brink of sealing an incredible draw against Bangladesh.

#AFGvBAN

- CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) October 13, 2026

Oh! These Afghans

Qais Ahmad is the new Gulbadin Naib Vipul (@Vipul_Espeaks) October 13, 2026

Qais Ahmad pulls off a Gulbadin Naib-style act with just 10 minutes remaining as Afghanistan fights hard to secure a draw against Bangladesh! CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) October 13, 2026

Qais Ahmad gets down with cramps. deja vu of what Gulbadin Naib did in the 2024 T20 WC match

#BANvsAFG Lavesh Jain (@lavesh_jain10) October 13, 2026

Qais Ahmad has featured in three Test matches and scored 94 runs at an average of 18.80, and picked up five wickets at an average of 52.80 and an economy rate of 4.35 in six innings.

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