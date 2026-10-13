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Reception Marking 35Th Anniversary Of Turkmenistan's Independence Underway In Baku


Date: 2026-10-13 11:31:55

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A formal reception marking the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence is being held in Baku, organized by the country's Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The reception is being attended by Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov.

Turkmenistan marks the 35th anniversary of its independence in 2026. The country's foreign policy is based on the principles of permanent neutrality, good-neighborly relations and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan maintain strategic partnership relations encompassing political dialogue, trade and economic ties, energy, transport and humanitarian cooperation.

Particular attention in the bilateral agenda is focused on developing transport and transit links, improving the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, expanding trade relations and implementing joint initiatives in the energy sector.

Turkmenistan is marking the year under the motto“Independent, Permanently Neutral Turkmenistan – Homeland of Purposeful Winged Horses.”

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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