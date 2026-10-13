Construction Composites Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Market To Reach US$48.68 Billion As Low-Cost, Sustainable Composites Drive Infrastructure Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through lower-cost fibers, optimized resins, scalable production, emerging-market expansion and corrosion-resistant infrastructure applications.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Composites Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction composites market is projected to reach US$ 48.68 billion by 2034, up from US$ 22.30 billion in 2025. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during 2026-2034, supported by material innovation, infrastructure investment, and growing demand for durable, cost-effective construction solutions.

Advancements in material science and manufacturing processes are reducing dependence on expensive raw materials and improving production efficiency. Alternative fiber reinforcements, optimized resin systems, and streamlined fabrication methods are helping manufacturers lower costs while maintaining essential structural and performance characteristics. These developments are expanding the commercial viability of construction composites in cost-sensitive applications, including mid-scale residential and commercial projects.

Scalable manufacturing is also enabling suppliers to offer composite products that compete more effectively with conventional construction materials. As affordability improves, construction composites are being incorporated into a broader range of projects without compromising structural integrity, durability, or functionality. This transition is expected to support wider adoption across standard construction practices and diversify the global customer base.

Infrastructure development in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and parts of Africa presents significant growth opportunities. Population expansion, improving economic conditions, urbanization, and government-led development programs are increasing demand for housing, transportation networks, utilities, and commercial facilities. These regions require materials capable of performing in harsh environments while minimizing maintenance requirements over the operational life of infrastructure assets.

Construction composites offer strong resistance to corrosion, moisture, chemicals, and environmental degradation, making them suitable for challenging infrastructure applications. Their adoption is increasing in marine structures, wastewater treatment facilities, chemical processing plants, and energy-related installations. Common applications include reinforcement systems, panels, pipes, and structural profiles designed to retain strength and reliability under aggressive operating conditions.

Investment in infrastructure resilience is another important construction composites market driver. Projects designed to withstand seismic activity, extreme weather, high humidity, saltwater exposure, and chemical corrosion require materials with high strength, flexibility, and long-term durability. Composite solutions can help extend service life and reduce maintenance demands, supporting their use in specialized and performance driven projects.

The construction composites market forecast provides stakeholders with insights for evaluating expansion opportunities, competitive positioning, product development, pricing, segmentation, and distribution strategies. Prominent companies profiled in the report include Cargill, Incorporated; Hexcel Corp; Toray Industries Inc; Gurit Holding AG; Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp; SGL Carbon SE; Owens Corning; Teijin Ltd; Reliance Industries Ltd; Avient Corp; and Tecnaro GmbH.

The market analysis was developed through primary and secondary research. Extensive secondary research used internal and external sources to collect qualitative and quantitative market information. Primary interviews with industry participants validated the findings and provided additional analytical insights. Contributors included VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, external consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the construction composites market.

Reasons to Buy



Reduce the time required to identify construction composites market growth, size, leading companies, and key segments.

Establish business priorities and realign strategies based on current market conditions.

Assess key findings, recommendations, and emerging industry trends to support effective long-term planning.

Develop or modify expansion plans by evaluating growth prospects across mature and emerging markets.

Analyze global construction composites market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and commercial opportunities. Strengthen decision-making related to products, market segmentation, pricing, competitive positioning, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Construction Composite Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Materials/Components

2.2.2 Manufacturing Process/Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End Use

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

2.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.5.1 Political Factors - Regulatory Frameworks and Government Policies Shaping Market Operations

2.5.2 Economic Factors - Macroeconomic Trends and Cost Dynamics Influencing Market Growth

2.5.3 Social Factors - Evolving Construction Preferences and Sustainability Awareness

2.5.4 Technological Factors - Advancements in Materials Science and Manufacturing Processes

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (HS Code: 681511 Carbon fibres)

2.6.1 Import Analysis for Key Countries

2.6.2 Export Analysis for Key Countries

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.8.1 2020-2021: High-Performance Fiber Reinforcement and Resin Optimization

2.8.2 2022: Sustainable Composites and Bio-Based Material Integration

2.8.3 2023: Fire Safety, High-Durability, and Infrastructure-Grade Composites

2.8.4 2024: Digital Integration and Smart Composite Structures

2.8.5 2025 and Beyond: Multifunctional, Circular, and Autonomous Composite Systems

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.10 Patent Analysis

2.11 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Concentration

4. Construction Composite Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Global Infrastructure Development

4.1.2 Focus on Sustainable Construction Materials

4.1.3 Government Support for Smart Cities and Modern Infrastructure

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Upfront Costs of Materials and Installation

4.2.2 Limited Recycling Capabilities

4.2.3 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth in Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Development of Low-Cost Composite Materials

4.3.3 Expansion in Specialized Infrastructure Applications

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Shift Toward Bio-Based Composite Materials

4.4.2 Increased Use in Green and Net-Zero Buildings

4.4.3 Strategic Partnerships and Industry Consolidation

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Construction Composite Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Construction Composite Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Construction Composite Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Construction Composite Market Revenue Analysis - Fiber Type

6.1 Construction Composite Market Forecasts and Analysis by Fiber Type

6.1.1 Carbon Fiber Composites

6.1.2 Glass Fiber Composites

6.1.3 Others

6.2 Fiber Type Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Construction Composite Market Revenue Analysis - Resin Type

7.1 Construction Composite Market Forecasts and Analysis by Resin Type

7.1.1 Thermoset

7.1.2 Thermoplastic

7.2 Resin Type Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Construction Composite Market Revenue Analysis - Application

8.1 Construction Composite Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

8.1.1 Residential

8.1.2 Commercial

8.1.3 Industrial

8.1.4 Institutional

8.1.5 Infrastructure

8.2 Application Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. Construction Composite Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Construction Composite Market Overview

9.1.2 North America: Construction Composite Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.3 North America: Construction Composite Market - By Fiber Type, Resin Type, and Application

9.1.4 North America: Construction Composite Market Breakdown by Countries

9.1.4.1 United States Market

9.1.4.2 Canada Market

9.1.4.3 Mexico Market

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Construction Composite Market Overview

9.2.2 Europe: Construction Composite Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.3 Europe: Construction Composite Market - By Fiber Type, Resin Type, and Application

9.2.4 Europe: Construction Composite Market Breakdown by Countries

9.2.4.1 Germany Market

9.2.4.2 France Market

9.2.4.3 Italy Market

9.2.4.4 United Kingdom Market

9.2.4.5 Russia Market

9.2.4.6 Rest of Europe Market

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Construction Composite Market Overview

9.3.2 Asia Pacific: Construction Composite Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Asia Pacific: Construction Composite Market - By Fiber Type, Resin Type, and Application

9.3.4 Asia Pacific: Construction Composite Market Breakdown by Countries

9.3.4.1 Australia Market

9.3.4.2 China Market

9.3.4.3 India Market

9.3.4.4 Japan Market

9.3.4.5 South Korea Market

9.3.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Composite Market Overview

9.4.2 Middle East and Africa: Construction Composite Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.3 Middle East and Africa: Construction Composite Market - By Fiber Type, Resin Type, and Application

9.4.4 Middle East and Africa: Construction Composite Market Breakdown by Countries

9.4.4.1 South Africa Market

9.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market

9.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

9.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

9.5 South and Central America

9.5.1 South and Central America Construction Composite Market Overview

9.5.2 South and Central America: Construction Composite Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 South and Central America: Construction Composite Market - By Fiber Type, Resin Type, and Application

9.5.4 South and Central America: Construction Composite Market Breakdown by Countries

9.5.4.1 Brazil Market

9.5.4.2 Argentina Market

9.5.4.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

9.6 Country Market Analysis

9.6.1 Country Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.6.2 Country Market Analysis by Fiber Type, Resin Type, and Application

10. Construction Composite Market Industry Landscape

11. Construction Composite Market - Key Company profiles

11.1 Company Profile Analysis

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Companies Analyzed

11.2.1 Hexcel Corp

11.2.2 Toray Industries Inc

11.2.3 Gurit Holding AG

11.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp

11.2.5 SGL Carbon SE

11.2.6 Owens Corning

11.2.7 Teijin Ltd

11.2.8 Reliance Industries Ltd

11.2.9 Avient Corp

11.2.10 Tecnaro GmbH

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.2.5 Currency Conversion

12.3 About the Analyst

12.4 Market Intelligence Cloud



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