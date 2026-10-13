Clinical Trial Services Market Size, Share, And Global Forecast To 2031 USD 97.41 Billion Opportunity Fueled By AI, CRO Outsourcing, And Advanced Therapies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|609
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$66.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$97.41 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.2.1 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED
1.3.2 REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY
1.5 STAKEHOLDERS
1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET SNAPSHOT
3.2 NORTH AMERICA: CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY MODALITY AND COUNTRY, 2025
3.3 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing pipeline complexity and increasing clinical-trial activity in specialty and advanced therapies
4.2.1.2 Resilient biopharma R&D investment and broad clinical-development pipeline
4.2.1.3 Flexible and scalable service delivery offered by CROs
4.2.1.4 Pressure to shorten development timelines and improve clinical R&D productivity
4.2.1.5 Growing adoption of FSP, hybrid, and strategic portfolio-based outsourcing models
4.2.2 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.2.1 Regulatory modernization and adoption of innovative trial designs
4.2.2.2 AI, automation, and advanced data analytics across clinical development
4.2.2.3 Patient- and site-centric, decentralized, and hybrid clinical-trial models
4.2.3 CHALLENGES
4.2.3.1 Patient recruitment, enrollment, and retention constraints
4.2.3.2 Shortage of qualified clinical-research talent and specialized domain expertise
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 MARKET TRENDS
5.1.1 INTEGRATION OF HEOR AND RWE INTO CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN
5.1.2 INCREASING FOCUS ON IN SILICO TRIALS
5.1.3 FSP AND HYBRID OUTSOURCING ARE GAINING STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE VERSUS ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL FULL-SERVICE OUTSOURCING
5.1.4 SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG PRESSURES ARE SHAPING CLINICAL TRIALS
5.1.5 SUPPLIER CONSOLIDATION AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS REDEFINE MARKET
5.2 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.3 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.3.1 INDICATIVE PRICING RANGE, BY SERVICE TYPE, 2025
5.3.2 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS, BY PHASE, 2025
5.3.3 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS, BY REGION, 2025
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.6 INVESTMENT/FUNDING ACTIVITY
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS
5.8 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.8.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.8.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.8.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.8.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.8.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.9 IMPACT OF 2025 TRUMP TARIFF ON CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET
5.9.1 INTRODUCTION
5.9.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.9.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.9.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.9.4.1 North America
5.9.4.1.1 US
5.9.4.2 Europe
5.9.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.9.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
5.9.5.1 Pharmaceutical & biotech companies
5.9.5.2 Medical devices companies
5.9.5.3 Academic institutes
5.10 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.10.1 INTRODUCTION
5.10.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.10.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, INNOVATIONS AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 AI-integrated Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) & Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) platforms
6.1.1.2 Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)
6.1.1.3 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) System
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Digital Biomarkers, Wearables & Electronic Patient-Reported Outcome (EPRO) Tools
6.1.2.2 Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD)
6.1.2.3 Data Management and Informatics Technologies
6.1.2.4 Real-world evidence (RWE) & real-world data (RWD) platforms
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGY
6.1.3.1 Clinical trial simulation tools
6.2 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET
6.2.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2.2 MARKET POTENTIAL ACROSS DRUG DEVELOPMENT STAGES
6.2.3 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI
6.2.4 FUTURE OF GENERATIVE AI IN DRUG DEVELOPMENT ECOSYSTEM
6.3 TECHNOLOGY/SERVICE ROADMAP
6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
7 SUSTAINABILITY AND REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK & CLINICAL TRIAL AUTHORIZATION
7.1.3 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT AND REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
7.3 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, & ECO-STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
8.3.1 BUDGET ALLOCATION TREND
8.3.2 ADOPTION BARRIER & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
9 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 CLINICAL TRIAL MANAGEMENT & MONITORING
9.2.1 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES SUCH AS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND RISE OF REMOTE CLINICAL MONITORING TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
9.3 LABORATORY SERVICES
9.3.1 ANALYTICAL TESTING SERVICES
9.3.1.1 Increasing demand for analytical testing for drug development to drive market
9.3.2 BIOANALYTICAL TESTING SERVICES
9.3.2.1 Rising focus on biologics in advanced therapies to drive market
9.4 CLINICAL TRIAL DATA MANAGEMENT SERVICES
9.4.1 GROWING RELIANCE ON DATA FOR CLINICAL EVALUATIONS BY REGULATORY BODIES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
9.4.2 BIOSTATISTICS
9.4.2.1 Integration of real-world data (RWD) into statistical analysis to support market growth
9.4.3 OTHER DATA MANAGEMENT SERVICES
9.5 CLINICAL TRIAL SUPPLY & LOGISTICS SERVICES
9.5.1 COMPLEXITIES ASSOCIATED WITH SUPPLY AND LOGISTICS TO DRIVE MARKET
9.6 CONSULTING
9.6.1 INCREASING COMPLEXITIES DURING TRIALS TO DRIVE MARKET
9.7 PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
9.7.1 INCREASING REQUIREMENT FOR DECENTRALIZED CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH
9.8 MEDICAL WRITING
9.8.1 INCREASED OUTSOURCING OF MEDICAL WRITING SERVICES IN EMERGING ECONOMIES TO DRIVE MARKET
9.9 SAFETY & PHARMACOVIGILANCE
9.9.1 REGULATORY AND SAFETY MONITORING EXPERTISE OFFERED BY CROS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
9.10 SITE CONTRACTS & PAYMENTS
9.10.1 GROWING NEED FOR STREAMLINED SITE CONTRACTING AND PAYMENT MANAGEMENT TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
9.11 OTHER SERVICE TYPES
10 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY PHASE
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 PHASE III
10.2.1 HIGH SIGNIFICANCE OF PHASE III TRIALS TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR OUTSOURCING
10.3 PHASE II
10.3.1 LONG DURATION OF PHASE II STUDIES TO CREATE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR CROS
10.4 PHASE I
10.4.1 DECLINING TRIALS TO POSE GROWTH CHALLENGE TO MARKET
10.5 PHASE IV
10.5.1 SIGNIFICANCE OF PHASE IV TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
11 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODEL
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 FULL-SERVICE OUTSOURCING (FSO) MODEL
11.2.1 RISE IN NUMBER OF EMERGING BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES TO DRIVE MARKET
11.3 FUNCTIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER (FSP) MODEL
11.3.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF FSP SERVICES BY LARGE PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES TO FUEL MARKET GROWTH
11.4 HYBRID MODEL
11.4.1 HIGH FLEXIBILITY OFFERED BY HYBRID MODEL TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
12 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY STUDY DESIGN
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 INTERVENTIONAL
12.2.1 MAJOR ROLE OF INTERVENTIONAL TRIALS IN EVALUATING SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF NEW DRUGS AND DEVICES TO DRIVE MARKET
12.3 OBSERVATIONAL
12.3.1 INCREASING RELIANCE ON OBSERVATIONAL STUDIES TO EVALUATE EFFICACY OF DRUGS IN REAL-WORLD SCENARIO TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 ONCOLOGY
13.2.1 GROWING DISEASE BURDEN AND FOCUS ON DEVELOPING NOVEL MEDICINES FOR CANCER TO DRIVE MARKET
13.2.2 BREAST CANCER
13.2.2.1 Increasing cases and high spending on treating breast cancer to support growth
13.2.3 LUNG CANCER
13.2.3.1 Increasing focus on developing drugs against lung cancer to foster growth
13.2.4 COLORECTAL CANCER
13.2.4.1 Increasing drug discovery and development efforts against colorectal cancer to aid growth
13.2.5 PROSTATE CANCER
13.2.5.1 Growing clinical pipeline to propel market
13.2.6 OTHER CANCER
13.3 NEUROLOGY
13.3.1 INCREASING R&D INVESTMENTS RELATED TO NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS TO DRIVE MARKET
13.4 RESPIRATORY DISORDERS
13.4.1 RISING INCIDENCE OF RESPIRATORY DISORDERS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.5 METABOLIC DISORDERS/ENDOCRINOLOGY
13.5.1 INCREASING GLOBAL DIABETES POPULATION TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH
13.6 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM DISORDERS
13.6.1 HIGH FOCUS ON PHARMACEUTICAL R&D ATTRIBUTED TO RISING MORTALITY RATES DUE TO CVD TO DRIVE MARKET
13.7 DERMATOLOGY
13.7.1 GROWING FOCUS ON DRUG DEVELOPMENT FOR DIFFERENT SKIN CONDITIONS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.8 GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASES
13.8.1 EXPANSION AND DEVELOPMENT OF GASTROINTESTINAL DRUG PRODUCT LINE TO PROPEL MARKET
13.9 IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDERS
13.9.1 GROWING CLINICAL RESEARCH FOR IMMUNOLOGICAL DISORDERS TO FUEL MARKET GROWTH
13.10 INFECTIOUS DISEASES
13.10.1 RISING OUTBREAKS OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES TO INCREASE DRUG DISCOVERY ACTIVITIES AND DRIVE MARKET
13.11 PSYCHIATRY
13.11.1 GROWING INCIDENCE OF PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.12 OPHTHALMOLOGY
13.12.1 RISING NUMBER OF OPHTHALMOLOGY PIPELINE DRUGS TO SUPPORT SEGMENT GROWTH
13.13 HEMATOLOGY
13.13.1 CONSISTENT DRUG DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS FOR HEMATOLOGICAL DISORDERS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
13.14 GENITOURINARY & WOMEN'S HEALTH
13.14.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISORDERS IN WOMEN TO PROPEL MARKET
13.15 OTHER THERAPEUTIC AREAS
14 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY MODALITY
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 SMALL MOLECULES
14.2.1 STRONG PIPELINE GROWTH AND GROWING INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT GROWTH
14.3 BIOLOGICS
14.3.1 GROWING COLLABORATIONS TO DEVELOP NEW BIOLOGICS AND REGULATORY SUPPORT TO PROPEL DEMAND
14.4 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY
14.4.1 SURGING DEMAND FOR TARGETED THERAPIES TO DRIVE MARKET
14.5 CELL & GENE THERAPY
14.5.1 DEVELOPMENT COMPLEXITY AND REGULATORY MOMENTUM TO DRIVE CRO DEMAND
14.6 OTHER BIOLOGICS
14.7 BIOSIMILARS
14.7.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVES TO SUPPORT BIOSIMILARS GROWTH, THUS AIDING OUTSOURCING
14.8 MEDICAL DEVICES & IVD
14.8.1 SPECIALIZED SERVICES OFFERED BY CROS TO DRIVE DEMAND
15 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
15.2.1 INCREASE IN R&D EXPENDITURE OF PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES TO DRIVE MARKET
15.2.2 LARGE PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
15.2.2.1 Demand for therapeutic expertise and global reach to aid outsourcing to CROs
15.2.3 SMALL & MID-SIZE PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
15.2.3.1 Demand driven by limited internal capabilities and rising trial complexity
15.3 MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANIES
15.3.1 RISING REGULATORY EVIDENCE REQUIREMENTS AND EXPANSION OF INTEGRATED SERVICE PORTFOLIOS BY MEDTECH CROS TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
15.4 ACADEMIC INSTITUTES
15.4.1 EXPANDING CRO-ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AND SITE NETWORKS TO DRIVE MARKET
16 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 NORTH AMERICA
16.2.1 US
16.2.1.1 Presence of well-established CROs to drive market
16.2.2 CANADA
16.2.2.1 Favorable government-led initiatives and rising R&D investments to drive market
16.3 EUROPE
16.3.1 GERMANY
16.3.1.1 Growing R&D spending and favorable government policies to propel market
16.3.2 UK
16.3.2.1 Rising collaborations and improved policies to support market
16.3.3 FRANCE
16.3.3.1 Government-led support for effective drug research to drive market
16.3.4 ITALY
16.3.4.1 Government-led focus on improving clinical trial regulations to drive market
16.3.5 SPAIN
16.3.5.1 Rising R&D expenditure to boost market growth
16.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
16.4 ASIA PACIFIC
16.4.1 CHINA
16.4.1.1 Low manufacturing cost and increased establishment of R&D centers to drive market
16.4.2 INDIA
16.4.2.1 Cost-efficient and innovation-driven approach to propel market
16.4.3 JAPAN
16.4.3.1 Slight decline in number of clinical trials to limit market
16.4.4 AUSTRALIA
16.4.4.1 Favorable tax incentives and cash rebates to pharmaceutical companies to support market
16.4.5 SOUTH KOREA
16.4.5.1 Favorable government initiatives for drug development to drive market
16.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
16.5 LATIN AMERICA
16.5.1 BRAZIL
16.5.1.1 Government-led support through improved policies in pharmaceutical R&D to drive market
16.5.2 MEXICO
16.5.2.1 Increasing investments in pharma R&D to drive market
16.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
16.6 MIDDLE EAST
16.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES
16.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia
16.6.1.1.1 Increase in collaborations to drive market
16.6.1.2 UAE
16.6.1.2.1 Growing clinical research activities to drive market
16.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries
16.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST
16.6.3 AFRICA
16.6.3.1 Expanding pharmaceutical industry to support market growth
17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
17.1 OVERVIEW
17.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2025
17.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025
17.3.1 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET
17.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
17.4.1 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET
17.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
17.5.1 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET
17.5.2 STARS
17.5.3 EMERGING LEADERS
17.5.4 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
17.5.5 PARTICIPANTS
17.5.5.1 Company footprint: Key players, 2025
17.5.5.1.1 Company footprint
17.5.5.2 Region footprint
17.5.5.3 Service type footprint
17.5.5.4 Phase footprint
17.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.6.1 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.6.2 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
17.6.3 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
17.6.4 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
17.6.5 STARTING BLOCKS
17.6.5.1 Competitive benchmarking
17.6.5.1.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMES
17.6.5.1.2 Competitive benchmarking of startups/SMEs
17.7 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
17.7.1 CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES MARKET
17.8 BRAND/SERVICE COMPARISON
17.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
17.9.1 SERVICE LAUNCHES
17.9.2 DEALS
17.9.3 EXPANSIONS
18 COMPANY PROFILES
18.1 KEY PLAYERS
18.1.1 IQVIA INC.
18.1.1.1 Business overview
18.1.1.2 Solutions/Services offered
18.1.1.3 Recent developments
18.1.1.3.1 Service/Solution launches
18.1.1.3.2 Deals
18.1.1.4 Analyst's view
18.1.1.4.1 Right to win
18.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
18.1.2 ICON PLC
18.1.2.1 Business overview
18.1.2.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.2.3 Recent developments
18.1.2.3.1 Service launches
18.1.2.3.2 Deals
18.1.2.3.3 Expansions
18.1.2.4 Analyst's view
18.1.2.4.1 Right to win
18.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
18.1.3 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
18.1.3.1 Business overview
18.1.3.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.3.3 Recent developments
18.1.3.3.1 Product/Service launches
18.1.3.3.2 Deals
18.1.3.3.3 Expansions
18.1.3.4 Analyst's view
18.1.3.4.1 Right to win
18.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
18.1.4 FORTREA
18.1.4.1 Business overview
18.1.4.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.4.3 Recent developments
18.1.4.3.1 Service launches
18.1.4.3.2 Deals
18.1.4.3.3 Expansions
18.1.4.3.4 Other developments
18.1.4.4 Analyst's view
18.1.4.4.1 Right to win
18.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
18.1.5 SYNEOS HEALTH
18.1.5.1 Business overview
18.1.5.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.5.3 Recent developments
18.1.5.3.1 Service launches
18.1.5.3.2 Deals
18.1.6 LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
18.1.6.1 Business overview
18.1.6.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.6.3 Recent developments
18.1.6.3.1 Service/Solution launches
18.1.6.3.2 Deals
18.1.6.3.3 Expansions
18.1.6.4 Analyst's view
18.1.6.4.1 Right to win
18.1.6.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.6.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
18.1.7 MEDPACE
18.1.7.1 Business overview
18.1.7.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.8 WUXI APPTEC
18.1.8.1 Business overview
18.1.8.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.8.3 Recent developments
18.1.8.3.1 Deals
18.1.8.3.2 Expansions
18.1.8.4 Other developments
18.1.9 FRONTAGE LABS
18.1.9.1 Business overview
18.1.9.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.9.3 Recent developments
18.1.9.3.1 Deals
18.1.10 PHARMARON
18.1.10.1 Business overview
18.1.10.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.11 TIGERMED
18.1.11.1 Business overview
18.1.11.2 Services offered
18.1.11.3 Recent developments
18.1.11.3.1 Service approvals
18.1.11.3.2 Deals
18.1.12 SGS SA
18.1.12.1 Business overview
18.1.12.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.12.3 Recent developments
18.1.12.3.1 Deals
18.1.12.3.2 Expansions
18.1.13 EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
18.1.13.1 Business overview
18.1.13.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.14 LINICAL
18.1.14.1 Business overview
18.1.14.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.14.3 Recent developments
18.1.14.4 Expansions
18.1.15 PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
18.1.15.1 Business overview
18.1.15.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.15.3 Recent developments
18.1.15.3.1 Product & service launches
18.1.15.3.2 Deals
18.1.15.3.3 Expansions
18.1.16 PSI CRO AG
18.1.16.1 Business overview
18.1.16.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.16.3 Recent developments
18.1.16.3.1 Service launches
18.1.16.3.2 Deals
18.1.16.3.3 Expansions
18.1.17 NOVOTECH
18.1.17.1 Business overview
18.1.17.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.17.3 Recent developments
18.1.17.3.1 Deals
18.1.18 BIOAGILE
18.1.18.1 Business overview
18.1.18.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.19 ADVANCED CLINICAL
18.1.19.1 Business overview
18.1.19.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.1.19.3 Recent developments
18.1.19.3.1 Deals
18.1.20 FIRMA CLINICAL RESEARCH
18.1.20.1 Business overview
18.1.20.2 Services/Solutions offered
18.2 OTHER PLAYERS
18.2.1 WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS
18.2.2 PROPHARMA
18.2.3 ALLUCENT
18.2.4 PREMIER RESEARCH
18.2.5 CAIDYA
18.2.6 ERGOMED GROUP
18.2.7 CLARIO
18.2.8 PRECISION MEDICINE GROUP, LLC.
18.2.9 EPS HOLDINGS, INC.
18.2.10 GUIRES INC. (PEPGRA)
18.2.11 KCR S.A.
19 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
19.1 RESEARCH APPROACH
19.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
19.1.1.1 Key sources of secondary data
19.1.1.2 Key objectives of secondary research
19.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
19.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries
19.1.2.2 Key objectives of primary research
19.2 MARKET ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY
19.2.1 COMPANY REVENUE ANALYSIS (BOTTOM-UP APPROACH)
19.2.2 MNM REPOSITORY ANALYSIS AND PRIMARY RESEARCH
19.2.3 SEGMENTAL MARKET ASSESSMENT (TOP-DOWN APPROACH)
19.3 GROWTH RATE PROJECTIONS
19.4 DATA TRIANGULATION
19.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
19.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
19.7 RISK ANALYSIS
20 APPENDIX
20.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
20.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
20.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
20.4 RELATED REPORTS
20.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
List of Tables [847]
List of Figures [55]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment