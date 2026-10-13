Gan Substrate Market By Substrate Type, Wafer Size, Device Type, Doping Type, Application, End Use - Global Forecast To 2032 5G, Evs, And AI Propel 12.5% CAGR To $1.25 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GaN-on-SiC leads on thermal and high-frequency performance, while 8-inch wafers improve output and lower costs; Asia Pacific gains from semiconductor, EV, and 5G/6G investment. Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GaN Substrate Market by Substrate Type, Wafer Size, Device Type, Doping Type, Application, End Use - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global GaN substrate market is projected to grow from USD 0.62 billion in 2026 to USD 1.25 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by the increasing adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductors in high-performance power electronics and radio frequency applications. Rising investment in electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, renewable energy systems, data centers, and advanced defense technologies is accelerating demand for GaN-based devices. GaN substrates support applications requiring higher power density, faster switching capabilities, and greater energy efficiency. Advances in crystal growth techniques, defect reduction, and larger wafer production are also improving substrate quality and lowering manufacturing costs. Additional GaN substrate market trends include investment in domestic semiconductor production, adoption across AI and high-performance computing systems, and strategic collaboration throughout the semiconductor value chain. These initiatives are strengthening supply resilience and supporting the commercialization of next-generation GaN technologies. GaN-on-SiC to lead the substrate type segment in 2026 By substrate type, GaN-on-SiC is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Its thermal conductivity, high breakdown voltage, and high-frequency performance make it suitable for RF devices and high-power electronics used in telecommunications, aerospace & defense, industrial systems, and electric vehicles. Improvements in epitaxial growth technologies and wafer quality are enhancing device reliability and manufacturing efficiency. Continued deployment of 5G infrastructure, satellite communications, and high-power systems is expected to sustain demand for GaN-on-SiC substrates through 2032. 8-inch wafers to record the highest CAGR By wafer size, the 8-inch wafer segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The semiconductor industry is moving toward larger-diameter wafers to increase device output, improve production efficiency, and reduce manufacturing costs. Compatibility with established semiconductor fabrication facilities further supports the commercial potential of 8-inch GaN substrates. Investments in large-scale GaN manufacturing for power electronics, AI data centers, automotive electronics, and renewable energy applications are contributing to segment growth. Continued progress in wafer processing and crystal growth technologies is expected to increase the availability and adoption of large-diameter GaN substrates worldwide. Asia Pacific positioned as the fastest-growing regional market Asia Pacific is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032. Growth is supported by expanding semiconductor manufacturing capacity, rising electric vehicle investment, and accelerated deployment of 5G/6G communications infrastructure. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are strengthening domestic semiconductor ecosystems through investment in advanced materials, wafer manufacturing, and compound semiconductor technologies. The region also benefits from an established electronics supply chain, supportive government initiatives, and expanding R&D programs. Increasing demand for GaN-based power electronics, RF devices, and optoelectronic applications is expected to create further opportunities for substrate manufacturers and semiconductor suppliers across Asia Pacific. Competitive landscape Leading companies operating in the GaN substrate market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), SOITEC (France), IQE plc (UK), Wolfspeed Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (China), NGK Corporation (Japan), and Kyma Technologies (US). Competition is shaped by wafer quality, manufacturing scale, technology development, strategic partnerships, and the ability to address demand across power electronics and RF applications. Primary research breakdown The research included in-depth interviews with executives from key organizations, including CEOs, marketing directors, and innovation and technology directors.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 10%, and Others - 70% By Region: Asia Pacific - 45%, Europe - 25%, North America - 20%, and RoW - 10% Report coverage and market insights The report segments the GaN substrate market by substrate type, wafer size, device type, doping type, application, end use, and region. It evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Coverage also includes value chain analysis, the competitive landscape, recent developments, investment activity, and profiles of major participants in the global GaN substrate ecosystem. Key growth drivers include expanding adoption of GaN power devices in industrial applications and increasing demand for GaN substrates in 5G and RF systems. Market restraints include technical manufacturing issues and competition from alternative technologies. Opportunities are emerging from carbon reduction initiatives and advancements in GaN-on-silicon technology, while cost competition with silicon, complex supply chains, and limited standardization remain significant challenges. The report provides insights into product development, research activity, regional market opportunities, untapped geographies, and competitive strategies. It also assesses market shares, growth approaches, and offerings from leading GaN substrate companies, helping stakeholders evaluate commercialization opportunities and long-term investment priorities. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Gan Substrate Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Gan Substrate Market

3.2 Gan Substrate Market, by Substrate Type

3.3 Gan Substrate Market, by Wafer Size

3.4 Gan Substrate Market, by Doping Type

3.5 Gan Substrate Market, by Device Type

3.6 Gan Substrate Market, by End Use

3.7 Gan Substrate Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Surging Adoption of Gan Power Devices Across Industrial Applications

4.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Gan Substrates in 5G and Rf Applications

4.2.1.3 Rising Emphasis on Efficiency and Compact Design in Electric Vehicle and Renewable Energy Sectors

4.2.1.4 Increasing Need for High-Brightness, Compact, and Energy-Efficient Leds

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Technical Issues Associated With Gan Substrate Manufacturing

4.2.2.2 Competition From Alternative Technologies

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Strong Focus on Minimizing Carbon Footprints

4.2.3.2 Advancements in Gan-on-Silicon Technology

4.2.3.3 Mounting Gan Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Sector

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Cost Competitiveness Against Silicon

4.2.4.2 Complex Supply Chain and Lack of Standardization

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.2.3 Trends in Global Semiconductor Industry

5.2.4 Trends in Global Telecommunications Industry

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Gan Substrates, by Key Player, 2022-2025

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Gan Substrates, by Region, 2022-2025

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 381800)

5.6.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 381800)

5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario, 2021-2025

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Japan Steel Works Unite to Develop Scaat-LP Crystal Growth Technology to Boost Gan Substrate Production

5.10.2 Ricardo Partners With Nexperia to Develop High-Efficiency Ev Traction Inverter Using Gan Technology

5.10.3 Swegan Ab Develops Quanfine Buffer-Free Gan-on-Sic Epitaxial Technology to Address Performance Limitations

5.10.4 Delta Electronics Partners With Texas Instruments to Integrate Gan Technology Into Server Power Supply Design

5.10.5 Corsair Integrates Transphorm's Gan Fets Into New Ax1600I Psu to Enhance Power Supply

5.11 Impact of US Tariffs - Gan Substrate Market

5.11.1 Introduction

5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.11.4.1 US

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.11.5 Impact on End Uses

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.1 Advanced Bulk Gan Crystal Growth

6.1.2 Large-Diameter Gan Substrate Manufacturing

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Advanced Epitaxial Growth

6.2.2 Defect Engineering & Advanced Substrate Processing

6.3 Technology Roadmap

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Gan Substrate Market

6.5.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.5.2 Best Practices Followed by Oems in Gan Substrate Market

6.5.3 Case Studies Related to AI/Gen AI Implementation in Gan Substrate Market

6.5.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.5.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI/Gen AI-Integrated Gan Substrates

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.2 Standards

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs of Various End Uses

8.5 Market Profitability

9 Gan Substrate Conductivity Types

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Semi-Insulating

9.3 Conductive

10 Gan Substrate Technologies

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (Mocvd)

10.3 Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (Hvpe)

10.4 Molecular Beam Epitaxy (Mbe)

11 Gan Substrate Market, by Substrate Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Gan-on-Sapphire

11.2.1 Rising Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions and Advanced Display Technologies to Fuel Segmental Growth

11.3 Gan-on-Silicon

11.3.1 Growing Demand for Cost-Effective and High-Performance Power to Bolster Segmental Growth

11.4 Gan-on-Sic

11.4.1 Increasing Need for High-Performance Rf Devices in Telecommunications and Defense Sectors to Drive Market

11.5 Gan-on-Gan (Native)

11.5.1 Growing Use of High-Performance Power Electronics and Advanced Rf Applications to Expedite Segmental Growth

11.6 Gan-on-Diamond

11.6.1 Rising Need for Exceptional Thermal Conductivity and High-Power Rf to Bolster Segmental Growth

11.7 Free-Standing Gan

11.7.1 Increasing Demand for High-Voltage Power Devices and Advanced Optoelectronics to Fuel Segmental Growth

11.8 Algan + Gan

11.8.1 Rising Usage in Industrial Power Conversion, Data Centers, and Renewable Energy Systems to Spur Demand

12 Gan Substrate Market, by Wafer Size

12.1 Introduction

12.2 2-Inch

12.2.1 Rising Popularity Among Academic Institutions and Small-Scale Manufacturers to Augment Segmental Growth

12.3 4-Inch

12.3.1 Mounting Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies to Contribute to Segmental Growth

12.4 6-Inch

12.4.1 Continuous Improvements in Fabrication Processes to Accelerate Segmental Growth

12.5 8-Inch

12.5.1 Growing for High-Performance Semiconductor Devices to Foster Segmental Growth

13 Gan Substrate Market, by Doping Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 N-Type Gan

13.2.1 Excellent Electron Mobility, Low on-Resistance, and Superior Electrical Performance to Facilitate Segmental Growth

13.3 P-Type Gan

13.3.1 Requirement for Efficient Light Emission and Reliable Device Performance to Boost Segmental Growth

13.4 Semi-Insulating Gan

13.4.1 High Electrical Resistivity and Controlled Impurity Compensation to Augment Segmental Growth

14 Gan Substrate Market, by Device Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Discrete

14.2.1 Hemt

14.2.1.1 High Switching Speeds, Excellent Power Density, and Low Conduction Losses to Fuel Segmental Growth

14.2.2 Vertical Gan

14.2.2.1 Low Defect Densities and Superior Crystal Quality to Contribute to Segmental Growth

14.2.3 Other Discrete Devices

14.3 Ics

14.3.1 Reduced Parasitic Losses, Improved Switching Performance, and Lower System-Level Power Consumption to Drive Market

15 Gan Substrate Market, by Application

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Optoelectronic Devices

15.2.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting, High-Resolution Displays, and Uv Disinfection Systems to Foster Segmental Growth

15.2.2 Leds

15.2.2.1 Uv Leds

15.2.2.2 Blue Leds

15.2.2.3 Green Leds

15.2.2.4 White Leds

15.2.3 Lasers

15.3 Rf Devices

15.3.1 Rising Need for Ultra-Fast Signal Transmission and High Bandwidth to Expedite Segmental Growth

15.4 Power Devices

15.4.1 Increasing Use of Energy-Efficient Devices in Automotive and Industrial Sectors to Fuel Segmental Growth

16 Gan Substrate Market, by End Use

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Consumer Electronics

16.2.1 Mounting Demand for 5G-Enabled Devices and Energy-Efficient Electronics to Foster Segmental Growth

16.3 Telecommunications

16.3.1 Expanding Mobile Broadband Infrastructure and Demand for High-Speed Wireless Communication to Drive Market

16.4 Automotive

16.4.1 Rising Popularity of Evs and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems to Boost Segmental Growth

16.5 Aerospace & Defense

16.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Next-Generation Technologies in Mission-Critical Applications to Augment Segmental Growth

16.6 Energy & Power

16.6.1 Strong Focus on Accelerating Solar Energy Adoption and Optimizing Power Generation to Expedite Segmental Growth

16.7 Healthcare

16.7.1 Rising Integration of Gan Technology in Medtech Applications to Boost Segmental Growth

16.8 Industrial

16.8.1 Growing Emphasis on Automation and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Adoption to Drive Market

17 Gan Substrate Market, by Region

17.1 Introduction

17.2 North America

17.2.1 US

17.2.1.1 Rapid Advances in 5G Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Projects to Foster Market Growth

17.2.2 Canada

17.2.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Electric Vehicle Adoption to Expedite Market Growth

17.2.3 Mexico

17.2.3.1 Thriving Automotive Industry and Investments in Renewable Energy to Contribute to Market Growth

17.3 Europe

17.3.1 Germany

17.3.1.1 Strong Focus on Electric Vehicles, Industry 4.0 Initiatives, 5G Technology, and Renewable Energy to Drive Market

17.3.2 UK

17.3.2.1 Ambitious Climate Goals and Push for Renewable Energy to Expedite Market Growth

17.3.3 France

17.3.3.1 Strong Commitment to Advancing Telecommunications Technologies to Augment Market Growth

17.3.4 Netherlands

17.3.4.1 Rising Development of Semiconductor Manufacturing Technologies and Rf Devices to Support Market Growth

17.3.5 Italy

17.3.5.1 Growing Emphasis on Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing to Accelerate Market Growth

17.3.6 Spain

17.3.6.1 Expanding Renewable Energy Sector and Telecommunications Infrastructure to Foster Market Growth

17.3.7 Rest of Europe

17.4 Asia-Pacific

17.4.1 China

17.4.1.1 Increasing Investment in 5G Infrastructure, Evs, and Consumer Electronics to Create Market Growth Opportunities

17.4.2 Japan

17.4.2.1 Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks and Semiconductor Technology Advancements to Fuel Market Growth

17.4.3 South Korea

17.4.3.1 Booming Electronics and Semiconductor Industries to Contribute to Market Growth

17.4.4 India

17.4.4.1 Rising Deployment of Advanced Semiconductor Technologies, Evs, and Renewable Energy Systems to Bolster Market Growth

17.4.5 Taiwan

17.4.5.1 Increasing Investment in Compound Semiconductor Production and Government-Backed Innovation Initiatives to Drive Market

17.4.6 Southeast Asia

17.4.6.1 Expanding Semiconductor Manufacturing, Electronics Production, and Advanced Industrial Infrastructure to Fuel Market Growth

17.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

17.5 RoW

17.5.1 South America

17.5.1.1 Brazil

17.5.1.1.1 Expanding Telecommunications Infrastructure and Industrial Modernization to Support Market Growth

17.5.1.2 Rest of South America

17.5.2 Middle East & Africa

17.5.2.1 GCC Countries

17.5.2.1.1 Increasing Investment in Digital Infrastructure, Smart Cities, and Advanced Telecommunications to Augment Market Growth

17.5.2.2 South Africa

17.5.2.2.1 Ongoing Modernization of Communication Networks and Industrial Facilities to Boost Market Growth

17.5.2.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Overview

18.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

18.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025

18.4 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

18.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

18.6 Brand Comparison

18.6.1 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

18.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

18.6.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

18.6.4 Iqe PLC (UK)

18.6.5 Soitec (France)

18.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

18.7.1 Stars

18.7.2 Emerging Leaders

18.7.3 Pervasive Players

18.7.4 Participants

18.7.5 Company Footprint, Key Players, 2025

18.7.5.1 Company Footprint

18.7.5.2 Region Footprint

18.7.5.3 Substrate Type Footprint

18.7.5.4 Wafer Size Footprint

18.7.5.5 Application Footprint

18.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

18.8.1 Progressive Companies

18.8.2 Responsive Companies

18.8.3 Dynamic Companies

18.8.4 Starting Blocks

18.8.4.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

18.8.4.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

18.9 Competitive Scenario

18.9.1 Product Launches

18.9.2 Deals

18.9.3 Expansions

19 Company Profiles

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Key Players

19.2.1 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

19.2.1.1 Business Overview

19.2.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.1.3 Recent Developments

19.2.1.3.1 Deals

19.2.1.4 Analyst's View

19.2.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

19.2.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.2.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

19.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

19.2.2.1 Business Overview

19.2.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.2.3 Analyst's View

19.2.2.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

19.2.2.3.2 Strategic Choices

19.2.2.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

19.2.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

19.2.3.1 Business Overview

19.2.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.3.3 Recent Developments

19.2.3.3.1 Product Launches

19.2.3.3.2 Deals

19.2.3.4 Analyst's View

19.2.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

19.2.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.2.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

19.2.4 Iqe PLC

19.2.4.1 Business Overview

19.2.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.4.3 Recent Developments

19.2.4.3.1 Product Launches

19.2.4.3.2 Deals

19.2.4.4 Analyst's View

19.2.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

19.2.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.2.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

19.2.5 Soitec

19.2.5.1 Business Overview

19.2.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.5.3 Analyst's View

19.2.5.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

19.2.5.3.2 Strategic Choices

19.2.5.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

19.2.6 Wolfspeed, Inc.

19.2.6.1 Business Overview

19.2.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.7 Infineon Technologies AG

19.2.7.1 Business Overview

19.2.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.7.3 Recent Developments

19.2.7.3.1 Product Launches

19.2.7.3.2 Deals

19.2.8 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

19.2.8.1 Business Overview

19.2.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.9 Ngk Corporation

19.2.9.1 Business Overview

19.2.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.10 Kyma Technologies

19.2.10.1 Business Overview

19.2.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.3 Other Players

19.3.1 Ivworks Co. Ltd.

19.3.2 Swegan

19.3.3 Ntt Advanced Technology Corporation

19.3.4 American Elements

19.3.5 Siltronic AG

19.3.6 Homray Material Technology

19.3.7 Eta Research Ltd.

19.3.8 Dowa Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.

19.3.9 Sixpoint Materials, Inc.

19.3.10 Enkris Semiconductor, Inc.

19.3.11 Agnit Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd.

19.3.12 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

19.3.13 Goetsu Semiconductor Wuxi Co. Ltd.

19.3.14 Shanghai Famous Trade Co. Ltd.

19.3.15 Omeda Inc.

20 Research Methodology

20.1 Research Data

20.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

20.1.2 Secondary Data

20.1.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

20.1.2.2 List of Key Secondary Sources

20.1.3 Primary Data

20.1.3.1 List of Primary Interview Participants

20.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

20.1.3.3 Key Industry Insights

20.1.3.4 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

20.2 Market Size Estimation

20.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

20.2.1.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Bottom-Up Analysis

20.2.2 Top-Down Approach

20.2.2.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Top-Down Analysis

20.3 Data Triangulation

20.4 Research Assumptions

20.4.1 Forecast-Related Assumptions

20.5 Research Limitations

20.6 Risk Analysis

21 Appendix

21.1 Insights From Industry Experts

21.2 Discussion Guide

21.3 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

21.4 Customization Options

21.5 Related Reports

21.6 Author Details

List of Tables [256]

List of Figures [74]

Companies Featured



Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Iqe PLC

Soitec

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Ngk Corporation

Kyma Technologies

Ivworks Co. Ltd.

Swegan

Ntt Advanced Technology Corporation

American Elements

Siltronic AG

Homray Material Technology

Eta Research Ltd.

Dowa Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.

Sixpoint Materials, Inc.

Enkris Semiconductor, Inc.

Agnit Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd.

Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Goetsu Semiconductor Wuxi Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Famous Trade Co. Ltd. Omeda Inc.

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