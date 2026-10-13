PPINGG Surpasses 1,000 Paying Customers As Monthly Ad Spend Exceeds $1 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The milestone reflects growing demand for accessible connected TV advertising among small and midsize businesses in the United States.









NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPINGG, a connected TV (CTV) advertising platform for U.S. small and midsize businesses, announced that it has surpassed 1,000 paying customers. Advertisers using PPINGG now spend more than $1 million per month on CTV campaigns, according to the company.

For many smaller businesses, television advertising has traditionally required substantial production resources and broad media buys. PPINGG is designed to make CTV campaigns more practical for businesses that want to reach households in the markets they serve.

A business can start with its website, which PPINGG uses to help develop a video ad, plan a relevant audience and launch a campaign on streaming television.

The platform focuses on CTV: video advertising delivered to internet-connected television screens.

Its location-based campaign tools allow local advertisers to concentrate delivery around their service areas, including relevant cities and ZIP codes.

A restaurant can seek nearby viewers; a home services company can focus on households within its operating area; and a retailer can promote a local offer in the markets where customers can visit or buy.

The two milestones mark the scale of customer adoption and CTV media investment on the platform. They also point to a wider need among U.S. small businesses for a simpler route from a website and business message to a television campaign with defined geographic reach.

PPINGG helps businesses prepare creative, select relevant locations and audiences, and manage CTV campaign delivery and optimization. The service is intended to give smaller advertisers a more direct way to put their brands on television while keeping campaigns focused on markets they can serve.

About PPINGG

PPINGG is a connected TV advertising platform built to help small and midsize businesses in the United States create and run streaming television campaigns. Starting from a business website, PPINGG supports ad creation, audience planning, local targeting and campaign delivery.

Learn more at

Media Contact:

Victor Avraham

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