Vibrant Ingredients Names Marie Wright Chief Science & Innovation Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technical and innovation leader joins Vibrant to integrate capabilities and drive customer-focused growth

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Vibrant Ingredients, the world's largest private-equity owned natural ingredients supplier, announced the appointment of Marie Wright as Chief Science & Innovation Officer, adding an experienced technical and innovation leader to its executive team. Wright brings more than 35 years of expertise across food, beverage, flavor, formulation, and product innovation, with a strong focus on multidisciplinary leadership and technical talent development.

In her new role, Wright will oversee Vibrant's technical teams, capabilities and vast integrated portfolio, working closely with the sales and marketing teams to translate customer needs and market opportunities into custom solutions.

“Marie brings a rare combination of an extensive technical background, creativity, leadership and mentorship to Vibrant,” said Vincent Macciocchi, CEO of Vibrant Ingredients.“Our portfolio uniquely positions us in the industry, and Marie will help us bring those capabilities together in ways that create more value for our customers. By integrating our technical expertise, we can solve bigger challenges, move projects forward more effectively and deliver solutions with science, innovation, efficacy and taste at the forefront.”

“I'm excited by the breadth of expertise Vibrant has built and the opportunity to bring that knowledge together,” said Wright.“I'm naturally curious and love working with people to understand the why and how behind a challenge. My focus will be on connecting our teams, sharing expertise and creating an environment where we can develop creative, practical solutions that help our customers succeed.”

Wright's appointment strengthens Vibrant's focus on integrating science, formulation, natural flavor and ingredient expertise to create clean label solutions for its customers.

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About Vibrant Ingredients

Founded in 1954, Vibrant Ingredients is a leading provider of natural, clean label ingredients and systems that power extraordinary food and beverage experiences. The company's broad portfolio - including natural flavors, botanical extracts, functional nutrition, cold brew coffee, tea essences, and food protection solutions - enhances taste, texture, color, shelf life, and performance across a wide range of applications. Vibrant operates four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and two customer innovation centers across the United States and works with leading brands, manufacturers, and foodservice operators. With vertically integrated capabilities and a proven track record of innovation and execution, Vibrant helps customers accelerate to market without compromise. Learn more at

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Vibrant Ingredients Names Marie Wright Chief Science & Innovation Officer