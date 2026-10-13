Mhealth Solutions Market Forecasts Growth From $109.05B (2026) To $275.44B By 2031, Profiling Philips, Medtronic, Abbott, Dexcom, Resmed & 20 Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "mHealth Solutions Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global mHealth Solutions Market to Reach USD 275.44 Billion by 2031

The global mHealth solutions market is projected to grow from USD 109.05 billion in 2026 to USD 275.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by the increasing adoption of connected medical devices, remote patient monitoring, mobile medical applications, AI-enabled healthcare software, and digital health infrastructure.

Government policies and regulatory initiatives are strengthening confidence in mHealth solutions. In the US, the FDA applies a risk-based regulatory framework to mobile medical applications and device software. Its 2026 guidance on clinical decision support software and low-risk wellness technologies provides greater clarity for digital health developers. The FDA also launched the TEMPO Digital Health Devices Pilot in 2026 to improve access to eligible digital health devices while maintaining patient safety requirements.

In Australia, the Australian Digital Health Agency has established a national Assessment Framework for mHealth Apps. The framework supports the evaluation of mobile health applications based on credibility, safety, usability, and clinical value. Such measures are helping healthcare organizations, technology developers, clinicians, and consumers assess and adopt mHealth applications more effectively.

mHealth Services Segment Records Significant Growth

By offering, the mHealth services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Healthcare systems are increasingly implementing technology-enabled models that support continuous, remote, and home-based care. Key growth factors include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for continuous patient monitoring, increasing use of connected medical devices, and expansion of home healthcare services.

Solutions such as Philips' Care Orchestrator demonstrate the role of mHealth services in supporting remote care. The platform enables healthcare providers to monitor and manage patients with sleep apnea and respiratory conditions, review adherence and clinical reports, and prioritize patients requiring intervention.

Healthcare Providers Account for a Significant Market Share

By end user, healthcare providers held a significant share of the mHealth solutions market in 2025. The market is segmented into patients/consumers, healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. Hospitals, clinics, and other providers are incorporating mobile health applications, connected medical devices, and remote monitoring services into clinical workflows to improve patient monitoring, clinical decision-making, care coordination, and service delivery.

The transition toward value-based and home-based care is accelerating adoption among healthcare providers. Remote patient monitoring allows providers to receive patient-generated health data from blood pressure monitors, glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, and other connected devices. Access to this information supports timely interventions and more effective chronic disease management.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the mHealth solutions market during the forecast period. Regional expansion is driven by rapid healthcare digitalization, broader mobile connectivity, a growing chronic disease burden, and increasing demand for remote and home-based care.

Government programs are also advancing the regional digital-health ecosystem. In China, the "Internet + Healthcare" model continues to expand through internet hospitals, online medical services, remote consultations, and connected healthcare platforms. By 2025, China's internet-healthcare regulatory platform had achieved provincial-level coverage, while the number of internet hospitals had increased significantly. The "Broadband Network + Healthy Rural Areas" pilot included 117 projects, with 37 focused on remote medical services. These initiatives are creating opportunities for telehealth, mobile medical applications, connected medical devices, and remote patient monitoring.

Primary Research Participant Profile



By Company Type - Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 44%, and Tier 3: 24%

By Designation - Directors: 30%, Managers: 34%, and Others: 36% By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 7%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global mHealth solutions market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Abbott, ResMed, Dexcom, Inc., GE HealthCare, athenahealth, Optum, Teladoc Health, and AliveCor, Inc. These companies are pursuing product launches, software updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and broaden their digital health portfolios.

Research Coverage and Market Insights

The report evaluates the mHealth solutions market by offering, use case, end user, and region. It examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges while assessing growth trends, revenue potential, competitive positioning, product portfolios, recent developments, and strategic initiatives across five major regions.

Major growth drivers include the increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; wider use of connected devices and mHealth applications for chronic disease management; healthcare cost containment; rising demand for patient-centric care; and the expansion of home healthcare services. Market opportunities include increasing adoption across emerging economies and deeper integration of mHealth solutions into mobile platforms.

Key restraints include insufficient reimbursement and inconsistent standards & regulations. The market also faces challenges involving patent protection, data security, data theft, and healthcare fraud. The report provides insights into product development, research & development activities, software launches, emerging markets, investment activity, geographic expansion, competitive capabilities, and the strategies adopted by leading mHealth solutions providers.

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