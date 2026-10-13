Military Command Systems Head Toward $54 Billion As Armies Push Decisions To The Front Line

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Command and Control (C2) Systems Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Command and Control Systems Market to Reach USD 54.34 Billion by 2031

The command and control systems market is projected to grow from USD 40.83 billion in 2026 to USD 54.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9%. Market growth is supported by defense modernization programs, rising geopolitical tensions, and the need for stronger coordination across military and security operations.

Governments and defense organizations are upgrading legacy command-and-control infrastructure to support real-time information sharing, interoperable communications, shared situational awareness, and faster decision-making. These investments are increasing demand for modern command centers, tactical C2 systems, secure communication networks, common operational pictures, and software-based solutions. Modern C2 capabilities are also becoming essential for coordinated operations across land, air, maritime, space, and cyber domains.

Tactical command level expected to lead the market

By command level, the tactical segment is expected to account for the largest share of the command and control systems market during the forecast period. Military organizations increasingly require C2 capabilities at the point of action, particularly as tactical units operate in distributed, contested, and rapidly changing environments.

Demand is being driven by the need for real-time intelligence, reliable communications, shared operational data, and rapid decision-making at the tactical edge. NATO continues to prioritize deployable C2 capabilities and interoperability, while the US Army is advancing Next Generation C2 initiatives designed to improve data-driven decision-making during tactical operations.

Platform-integrated deployment to record the highest CAGR

The platform-integrated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Defense forces are embedding C2 capabilities directly into aircraft, ground vehicles, and naval platforms, enabling crews to access operational information, communicate securely, and coordinate missions without relying solely on separate command posts.

This deployment model supports faster responses, improved mission flexibility, and closer coordination among connected platforms. Continued investment in digital platforms, advanced sensors, secure data links, and integrated mission systems is expected to strengthen demand for platform-integrated command and control systems.

North America to retain the largest market share

North America is expected to lead the global command and control systems market due to high defense spending, established C2 infrastructure, and sustained modernization programs in the US and Canada. Regional investment priorities include multi-domain operations, integrated air and missile defense, secure communications, and the replacement of legacy command systems.

The region also benefits from major defense procurement programs, advanced research and development capabilities, and the presence of leading command and control systems providers. Key market participants include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Thales (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US).

Primary research participant breakdown



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors - 10%, C-level Executives - 20%, and Others (Managers) - 70% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 15%, Middle East & Africa - 17%, and Latin America - 3%

Research coverage

The report analyzes the command and control systems market across key segments, subsegments, and regions. It provides market size estimates, growth forecasts, regional assessments, and an in-depth competitive analysis. Coverage includes company profiles, product and business portfolios, recent developments, strategic initiatives, and market positioning.

The report also examines major market drivers, including modernization of legacy command-and-control infrastructure and growing requirements for multi-domain operational coordination. Key restraints include system fragmentation, interoperability constraints, and high acquisition and lifecycle costs.

Growth opportunities include AI-enabled decision-support applications and the integration of unmanned system command capabilities. Major challenges include protection-mobility trade-offs in tactical operations and cybersecurity risks affecting mission-critical C2 networks.

Key benefits of the report



Market Penetration: Analysis of command and control systems offered by leading market participants

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into emerging technologies, research & development activities, and product launches

Market Development: Assessment of attractive markets and growth prospects across major regions

Market Diversification: Information on product developments, untapped geographies, deals, expansions, and investments Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities

The report enables established companies and new entrants to evaluate revenue opportunities, understand the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. It also provides stakeholders with actionable insights into market trends, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and evolving defense procurement priorities.

Key Attributes:

