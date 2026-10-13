Radiation Hardened Electronics Market To Reach $2.91B By 2032 As Satellite Constellations And Commercial Space Drive Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|334
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.04 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.91 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
16 COMPANY PROFILED
16.1 KEY PLAYERS
16.1.1 MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.
16.1.1.1 Business overview
16.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.1.3 Recent developments
16.1.1.3.1 Product launches
16.1.1.3.2 Deals
16.1.1.3.3 Expansions
16.1.1.4 Analyst's view
16.1.1.4.1 Right to win
16.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
16.1.2 BAE SYSTEMS
16.1.2.1 Business overview
16.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.2.3 Recent developments
16.1.2.3.1 Product launches
16.1.2.3.2 Deals
16.1.2.4 Analyst's view
16.1.2.4.1 Right to win
16.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
16.1.3 RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
16.1.3.1 Business overview
16.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.3.3 Recent developments
16.1.3.3.1 Product launches
16.1.3.3.2 Deals
16.1.3.4 Analyst's view
16.1.3.4.1 Right to win
16.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
16.1.4 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
16.1.4.1 Business overview
16.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.4.3 Recent developments
16.1.4.3.1 Product launches
16.1.4.3.2 Deals
16.1.4.4 Analyst's view
16.1.4.4.1 Right to win
16.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
16.1.5 STMICROELECTRONICS
16.1.5.1 Business overview
16.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.5.3 Recent developments
16.1.5.3.1 Product launches
16.1.5.3.2 Deals
16.1.5.4 Analyst's view
16.1.5.4.1 Right to win
16.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
16.1.6 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. (AMD)
16.1.6.1 Business overview
16.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.6.3 Recent developments
16.1.6.3.1 Product launches
16.1.6.3.2 Deals
16.1.7 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED
16.1.7.1 Business overview
16.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.7.3 Recent developments
16.1.7.3.1 Product launches
16.1.7.3.2 Deals
16.1.8 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
16.1.8.1 Business overview
16.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.8.3 Recent developments
16.1.8.3.1 Product launches
16.1.8.3.2 Deals
16.1.9 TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
16.1.9.1 Business overview
16.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.9.3 Recent developments
16.1.9.3.1 Product launches
16.1.9.3.2 Deals
16.1.10 TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
16.1.10.1 Business overview
16.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
16.1.10.3 Recent developments
16.1.10.3.1 Product launches
16.2 OTHER PLAYERS
16.2.1 THALES
16.2.2 ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
16.2.3 DATA DEVICE CORPORATION
16.2.4 3D PLUS
16.2.5 MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
16.2.6 PCB PIEZOTRONICS, INC.
16.2.7 VORAGO TECHNOLOGIES
16.2.8 GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
16.2.9 EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
16.2.10 SEMICONDUCTOR COMPONENTS INDUSTRIES, LLC (ON SEMICONDUCTOR)
16.2.11 AITECH
16.2.12 MICROELECTRONICS RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
16.2.13 TRIAD SEMICONDUCTOR
16.2.14 ZERO TEST SYSTEMS
16.2.15 RESILIENT COMPUTING
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