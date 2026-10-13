UAV Radar Market To Reach $990.2M By 2031 As Counter-Drone Detection Radar Becomes The Larger Revenue Stream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Ranks RTX, Leonardo, Saab, HENSOLDT and Israel Aerospace Industries, With 2025 Market Share, Bill of Materials and Total Cost of Ownership Across Onboard and Offboard Radar

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAV Radar Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAV radar market is projected to grow from USD 360.7 million in 2026 to USD 990.2 million by 2031, representing a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by growing investment in all-weather sensing, autonomous flight, persistent surveillance, counter-UAS protection, and radar-equipped unmanned systems.

Defense forces, border agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and UAV manufacturers are increasing their adoption of radar technologies to address emerging operational and security requirements. Key growth factors include rising unmanned system procurement, demand for the detection of low-observable and low-flying drones, wider deployment of SAR/GMTI payloads, and the development of compact electronically scanned radars suitable for smaller airframes.

Onboard radar demand continues to expand across ISR, maritime surveillance, detect-and-avoid, navigation, and mission-safety applications. However, offboard UAV-detection radar represents the larger revenue stream. Growth is supported by radar installations on tactical and MALE platforms, higher military UAV deliveries, accelerated counter-UAS acquisition, and increasing adoption of software-defined, AESA, MIMO, and low-SWaP radar architectures.

Electronically Scanned Array Radar to Lead by Scanning Type

The electronically scanned array radar segment is expected to account for the largest UAV radar market share during the forecast period. Manufacturers and system integrators are prioritizing compact, fast-steering architectures for mission sensing and drone detection. AESA and other electronically steered systems support rapid beam management, multi-target tracking, fast update rates, and adaptable software-defined operating modes.

Demand for these systems is expected to rise through their integration into detect-and-avoid sensors, multi-function surveillance radars, SAR/GMTI payloads, and counter-UAS platforms. Continued innovation in compact radar hardware and signal processing will further support deployment across manned and unmanned defense applications.

Defense End Users to Generate Significant Demand

The defense segment is positioned for substantial growth as military organizations expand counter-drone coverage and integrate radar payloads into ISR, maritime, tactical, and combat-oriented UAVs. Defense customers are expected to generate the majority of additional demand through new-build installations, fleet modernization, and radar upgrade programs.

Procurement priorities are also shifting toward networked sensors capable of persistent tracking, target classification, and cueing within layered air-defense architectures. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as military operators respond to evolving low-altitude threats and seek greater interoperability across platforms and command networks.

North America to Maintain a Substantial Market Share

North America is expected to remain a major market for UAV radar systems, supported by large defense budgets, a mature radar industrial base, active counter-UAS programs, and extensive radar integration across unmanned aircraft fleets. Regional growth is also supported by continued development of compact AESA, metamaterials, detect-and-avoid, and software-defined radar technologies.

Recurring modernization of unmanned platforms and air-defense systems will create additional opportunities for radar manufacturers, technology providers, and system integrators throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Research Coverage

Key companies assessed in the UAV radar market include RTX (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Saab AB (Sweden), HENSOLDT AG (Germany), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel). The report evaluates product portfolios, competitive positioning, integration programs, contract activity, procurement trends, technological developments, and strategies used by leading participants to strengthen their market presence.

Primary participant profiles included in the research are distributed as follows:



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors - 25%, C-Level Executives - 15%, and Others (Managers and Other Non-C-Level Executives) - 60% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Middle East - 10%, Latin America - 5%, and Africa - 5%

The report examines the principal UAV radar market segments and subsegments across major regions and countries. It provides insight into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, including counter-UAS procurement, unmanned ISR fleet expansion, low-altitude air-defense modernization, integration complexity, spectrum and certification constraints, export restrictions, and advanced AESA hardware costs.

Growth opportunities include compact low-SWaP AESA/MIMO radar, autonomous detect-and-avoid systems, software-defined processing, AI-enabled classification, and multi-sensor C-UAS integration. The report also assesses small-target detection in clutter, false-alarm management, rapid threat evolution, and interoperability requirements.

Market leaders, suppliers, integrators, and new entrants can use the report to support portfolio planning, market-entry decisions, partner identification, product development, and go-to-market prioritization. Coverage includes radar-enabled solutions, high-potential regional markets, fleet modernization programs, recent contracts, partnerships, investments, manufacturing capabilities, and competitive growth strategies.

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