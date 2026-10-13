Light Gauge Steel Framing Market To Reach $15.53B By 2031 As Non-Combustible Building Mandates And Labor Shortages Reshape Construction

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market to Reach USD 15.53 Billion by 2031

The global light gauge steel framing (LGSF) market is projected to grow from USD 12.53 billion in 2026 to USD 15.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by municipal mandates promoting non-combustible building materials in high-density urban areas, along with structural engineering codes that encourage lighter framing systems to reduce seismic risk.

Rapid urbanization, structural load constraints, labor shortages in conventional site-built framing, and increased adoption of prefabricated construction are strengthening demand for LGSF systems. The technology is gaining traction across residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial construction due to its compatibility with digital design, off-site manufacturing, and standardized assembly processes.

Non-load-bearing applications to secure the second-largest market share

The non-load-bearing segment is projected to account for the second-largest share of the LGSF market during the forecast period. Demand is increasing across internal partitions, ceilings, infill walls, and facade support systems. These applications allow LGSF components to be integrated with concrete, structural steel, and other primary building systems.

Compatibility with gypsum boards, insulation, sheathing, and building-service installations supports the use of non-load-bearing LGSF in hotels, hospitals, offices, residential buildings, and other projects with repetitive floor plans. The systems also provide flexibility for interior layouts and future space reconfiguration, making them increasingly relevant in high-density developments.

Commercial construction to represent the second-largest end-use segment

Commercial construction is expected to be the second-largest end-use segment during the forecast period, driven by rising adoption in offices, retail facilities, hotels, educational institutions, and healthcare buildings. LGSF supports repetitive framing patterns, faster project execution, and the integration of structural and non-structural wall systems.

Commercial projects frequently require extensive partitioning, suspended ceilings, infill walls, and service penetrations. Project-specific LGSF components can be fabricated to meet dimensional, engineering, and scheduling requirements, improving coordination across complex developments. The technology is also suitable for renovations, expansions, and adaptive reuse projects where additional structural loading must be controlled.

Fabrication & framing suppliers to expand their market role

The fabrication & framing supplier segment is projected to become the second-largest distribution channel. Growth is being driven by contractor demand for ready-made, project-specific framing packages. Suppliers convert steel-framing designs into fabricated studs, tracks, joists, rafters, and trusses based on engineering specifications and construction requirements.

This channel is particularly important for contractors without in-house roll-forming, detailing, or fabrication capabilities. Suppliers can coordinate engineering, material procurement, cutting, punching, labeling, packaging, and delivery, reducing the number of processes managed at the construction site. Increasing use of modular building methods and digital design-to-fabrication workflows is further supporting demand for accurately manufactured component packages.

North America to remain the second-largest regional market

North America is projected to be the second-largest LGSF market by value during the forecast period. The region benefits from an established cold-formed steel (CFS) manufacturing network, mature engineering practices, recognized construction standards, and sustained demand for prefabricated building systems.

Residential construction offers significant opportunities, particularly in multi-family housing. Commercial and institutional projects also use CFS components for internal partitions, infill walls, floor systems, and roof structures. Renovation, adaptive reuse, and expansion activity continues to generate demand for light-gauge framing systems, while broader acceptance of off-site production and digital design-to-manufacturing processes supports long-term market development.

Competitive landscape and research coverage

Companies covered in the report include ClarkDietrich Building Systems, Knauf, Saint-Gobain, Telling Industries, LLC, MiTek Industries, Inc., BlueScope Steel Limited, Tata Steel Limited, Hadley Group, voestalpine AG, and Veitchi Frame, among others. The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, market positioning, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, expansions, and acquisitions. It also evaluates emerging startups across the LGSF market ecosystem.

The report segments the light gauge steel framing market by type, including load-bearing and non-load-bearing systems; end use, including residential, commercial, and other applications; and distribution channel, including direct project supply, distributors, fabrication & framing suppliers, and other channels. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The research respondent profile includes Tier 1 companies at 25%, Tier 2 companies at 42%, and Tier 3 companies at 33%. C-level executives represented 20% of participants, directors accounted for 30%, and other designations, including sales, marketing, and product managers, represented 50%. By region, respondents were distributed across North America at 20%, Europe at 10%, Asia Pacific at 40%, South America at 10%, and Middle East & Africa at 20%.

Key light gauge steel framing market insights



Growth drivers: Rapid urbanization, demand for lightweight construction systems, structural load constraints, non-combustible material requirements, and labor limitations in conventional site-built framing.

Market restraints: Dependence on specialized roll-forming and fabrication equipment and exposure to fluctuations in galvanized steel prices.

Growth opportunities: Disaster-reconstruction programs, renovation and retrofit projects, government-led housing initiatives, modular construction, and standardized building systems.

Industry challenges: Maintaining dimensional tolerances during high-speed roll forming and preventing errors during design-to-machine data transfer.

Innovation analysis: Coverage of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product and service launches. Market development: Evaluation of attractive regional markets, untapped geographies, recent investments, and expansion opportunities.

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall LGSF market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to assess competitive conditions, identify growth opportunities, strengthen market positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

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