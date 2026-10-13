DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto has announced that its DeFi toolkit is finished, every piece of it, and the crypto news has talked about little else since. Each presale stage now sells out in hours. The community adds new members faster than projects that spend ten times as much on marketing. And blockchain data just showed the best part: wallets that bought Dogecoin early, before it multiplied 365 times and created seven-figure winners, keep buying more Pepeto every single day. Wallets like these never buy early by luck. They buy early because they see the setup that made them rich forming again, right here.

The Bitcoin price is adding even more fuel. The boldest Bitcoin price prediction of the season arrived this week, $500,000 by 2030 from Strive CEO Matt Cole, per Benzinga, and today's crypto news looks like the start of a bull run.

Crypto News: We Tested the $500,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Fueling the Bull Run

Pepeto announced its toolkit at the perfect time, so we tested that Bitcoin price prediction ourselves. America's debt has passed $40 trillion and keeps rising, the dollar buys less every year, and there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin. Cole built his call on those facts, our analysis adds one more: the Bitcoin price trades near $82,400 per CoinDesk, about a third below its record, and smart money loves a rare asset while it is cheap.

What happens next has happened in every cycle: once Bitcoin confirms a bull run, profits flow into smaller crypto projects that multiply faster, and the biggest winners were always those already in early.

Today's crypto news all points to one place. In every big Bitcoin price cycle, the largest rewards went to young projects holding working tools and viral attention. In 2026, exactly one presale is famous for both: whales keep refilling it as the listing nears, and when traders talk about the next Dogecoin, one name keeps coming up, Pepeto.

Why Pepeto Looks Like the Next Dogecoin as the Bitcoin Price Aims Higher

Pepeto announced its finished toolkit, and the excitement around this project now beats everything else on the market: stages gone in hours, buyers arriving around the clock, and the market's best-timed wallets returning for more. For every reader still asking what Pepeto is and why it is here: Pepeto is a brand-new meme coin on Ethereum, still mid-presale, and the name traders pick first when they talk about the next Dogecoin. It is here because everything around it, buyers, speed, noise, looks like Dogecoin in its earliest days.

That comparison carries serious money: Dogecoin sold for just $0.002 back in March 2020. By May 2021 the price hit $0.73, per CoinGecko, enough to turn $1,000 into about $365,000. Yet DOGE did all of it on hype alone, zero working products, and when the hype faded the price fell 88 percent, per Yahoo Finance. Here is where Pepeto stands taller: behind its viral energy sits a finished DeFi toolkit, led by an exchange that charges zero fees, ready for launch day. The crowd starts the fire, the tools keep it burning.

And one more card is in play. A single Elon Musk post started Dogecoin's biggest pump, SHIB rode the same wave later, and traders keep whispering that Pepeto is on that same watchlist. Confirmed? Not yet, and news like this never confirms early. Still, presales with finished tools have opened at 30x on day one without celebrity help, and one post could turn 30x into 300x.

Conclusion

Pepeto announced its toolkit at the perfect moment, the Bitcoin price prediction standing at $500,000, and crypto history repeats the same order every time: Bitcoin leads, then the boldest money moves into viral meme projects carrying real products.

The whales buying this presale are clearly betting on a Dogecoin-sized result. They hold 2026's fastest-growing community, with Elon Musk whispers spreading before launch. Those wallets may already know how the whispers end, big addresses learn things first, and whoever followed smart money early always made the biggest wins. One thing is certain: stages sell out so fast the last ones could be gone within days.

Check What a Pepeto Stage Entry Costs Today

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price prediction of $500,000 come true?

Strive CEO Matt Cole set the $500,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2030, per Benzinga, and even that giant number is only about 6x from today's $82,400. That is why whales move profits into crypto presales like Pepeto, where one listing day can move further than Bitcoin moves in years.

Why is Pepeto ranked as best crypto to buy for this bull run?

Pepeto is ranked best crypto to buy because the wallets that grew $1,000 into about $365,000 on Dogecoin are buying its stages right now, before the listing, at prices that will never return. Every cycle rewarded those who moved early, and these stages sell out in hours.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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