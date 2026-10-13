Techmer PM Announces Appointment Of Steve Loney As Vice President Of Global Sales And Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran commercial leader to drive global growth strategy, strengthen customer partnerships, and advance market expansion initiatives.

CLINTON, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Loney as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Steve will continue to drive the company's strategic growth initiatives while further aligning global sales, marketing, and customer engagement efforts to support Techmer PM's customers and partners worldwide.

Since joining Techmer PM, Steve has played an instrumental role in strengthening the company's commercial organization, enhancing customer relationships, and advancing market-driven strategies that support innovation across a broad range of industries and applications.

His leadership has helped position Techmer PM for continued growth while reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering customized material solutions that solve complex customer challenges.

"Techmer PM has always been focused on helping customers innovate, overcome technical challenges, and bring better products to market," said Steve Loney, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. "I am honored to take on this role and continue working alongside our talented teams around the world. Together, we will build on our momentum, deepen our customer partnerships, and create new opportunities for growth through innovation, collaboration, and exceptional service.”

Craig Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Techmer PM, praised Steve's leadership and contributions to the organization. "Steve has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our customers, our people, and our long-term vision," said Craig. "His ability to connect market needs with strategic business objectives has been a driving force behind our success. This appointment reflects the significant impact he has had across the organization, and I am confident he will continue to lead our global sales and marketing teams to even greater achievements."

As Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Steve will continue to focus on accelerating growth, strengthening customer relationships, expanding market opportunities, and advancing Techmer PM's position as a trusted partner in engineered materials, color technology, additive solutions, and sustainable innovation.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates several North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its“Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or...

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