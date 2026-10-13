Solomon Partners Expands Industrials Platforms With Appointments Of Geoff Blythe And Gunter Frangenberg

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two of the sector's most experienced advisors join to deepen coverage across the broader Industrials and Life Science Tools and Diagnostics landscapes

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, an independent investment bank, today announced that it has added two veteran investment bankers to its Industrials & Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team. Geoff Blythe will serve as a Partner and Chairman of Industrials, and Gunter Frangenberg joins as a Partner, leading the firm's coverage across Chemicals, Specialty Materials, and Life Science Tools and Diagnostics.

With more than 30 years of investment banking experience, Mr. Blythe has built and led Industrials teams at several leading financial institutions. Prior to joining Solomon Partners, he was a Senior Managing Director in the Industrials and Life Science Tools and Diagnostics group at Guggenheim Securities, where he established the firm's dedicated industrials coverage effort in 2015. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Rothschild & Co and Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Frangenberg brings more than 25 years of investment banking experience advising industrials, chemicals and materials companies, financial sponsors and their stakeholders on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to joining Solomon Partners, he was Head of Chemicals and Materials at Guggenheim Securities, where he was a co-founder of the firm's Industrials Group and also covered the Diversified Industrials and Life Science Tools and Diagnostics sectors.

Together, Mr. Blythe and Mr. Frangenberg will further develop Solomon's coverage across Diversified Industrials, Chemicals, Specialty Materials, Water and Filtration, Life Science Tools and Diagnostics and other industrial end markets.

"Industrials remains one of the most dynamic areas of the economy, as companies navigate technological advancements and pursue growth opportunities," said Marc Cooper, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Solomon Partners. "Geoff and Gunter bring an exceptional combination of sector expertise, client relationships and transaction experience. They have each built highly respected franchises throughout their careers, and their additions enhance our ability to advise clients across the Industrials and Life Science Tools and Diagnostics landscape."

Mr. Blythe said, "Industrial companies are facing increasingly complex strategic decisions, and we see a convergence across industrial, healthcare and technology growth vectors. As a result, clients want senior bankers who understand both the nuances of their sectors and the broader forces shaping their industries. Solomon has built an outstanding platform, and I'm excited to help contribute to its continued growth."

Mr. Frangenberg added, "Success in the financial advisory business is ultimately built on trust, expertise and long-term relationships. Solomon Partners has a strong track record on all three fronts, and I'm excited to join the firm and support clients during pivotal moments in their growth journeys."

About Solomon Partners

Solomon Partners is a leading investment bank and one of the first independent firms in the industry. The firm maximizes shareholder value for clients through unmatched expertise and experience. Solomon advises on mergers & acquisitions, restructurings and capital solutions across a range of sectors including Business Services; Consumer Retail; Distribution; Financial Institutions; Fintech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; Media & Entertainment; Professional Services; and Technology. For further information, visit Solomon Partners' website.

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