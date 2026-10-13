Headcount Pioneering Civic Engagement Campaign Launched On Discord In Partnership With Super League Targeting 5 Million Hard-To-Reach Gen Z Gamers Ahead Of 2026 Midterms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonpartisan campaign, powered by Super League and Virtual Vote, co-founded by Justin Hochberg, brings HeadCount's voter engagement work into Discord gaming communities, building upon Virtual Vote's 2024 initiative on Roblox

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the“Company”), a play-first advertising and audience intelligence company, and Virtual Vote, co-founded by Justin W. Hochberg, today announced a nonpartisan civic engagement campaign on Discord with HeadCount, the national nonpartisan organization that has registered more than 1.7 million new voters since 2004.The program, aiming to reach 5 million users, runs inside vibrant Discord gaming communities, including fan communities for Roblox, Genshin Impact, and Rocket League, with a simple ask to check their status and register to vote ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The initiative builds on a 2024 Virtual Vote Roblox campaign that recorded 3 million visits, 100 million media impressions and nearly 4,000 voter registrations or registration-status checks. Created by Virtual Vote with HeadCount and Super League, the campaign engaged 500,000 players in an interactive nonpartisan Electoral College game, combining voter education with virtual fashion and entertainment. Players entered through popular experiences including Livetopia and Karlie Kloss's Fashion Klossette, as an extension of HeadCount's prolific Good to Vote sweepstakes campaign with creator-designed digital items and opportunities involving Sabrina Carpenter, Jimmy Kimmel, and Olympian Jamie Anderson helping attract participation.

With 90 million daily active users, Discord offers a way to bring voter education into the gaming communities where young people already gather. HeadCount partnered with Super League to pilot a nonpartisan campaign that gives players a reason to pay attention to civic information. Participants can opt in to watch a short HeadCount video, earn an in-app Discord reward, and enter a sweepstakes for a trip to a 2027 GalaxyCon event. No purchase, voter registration, or voting is required to participate. The goal is simple: help young adults check their registration status and make a plan to vote.

“For more than two decades, HeadCount has met young people where they already are, and today that includes the Discord communities where they hang out with friends every night,” said Tappan Vickery, Vice President of Strategy & Programs at HeadCount.“Working with Super League and Virtual Vote lets us bring civic information into those spaces in a way that is authentic, not intrusive, and gives young gamers a fun and easy way to get ready for November 3. What we learn together will shape how we reach this generation well beyond this election.”

“Discord is a daily habit for Gen Z gamers - a perfect place for HeadCount to engage this important next-gen audience,” said Rhiannon Apple, EVP Commercial Operations at Super League.“Rewarded video is a comfortable and familiar advertising format to inform young people in a nonpartisan manner to check their registration and make a plan to vote. We also know that placement matters. The Discord Event is driving 175% higher engagement than a standard community post.”

“We're putting democracy in the group chat,” said Justin W. Hochberg, founder of Virtual Vote.“This election, we're aiming to reach five million people on Discord and continue building gaming into one of the most powerful forces for voter participation by 2028.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market continues to expand.

About Virtual Vote

Virtual Vote is a nonpartisan initiative co-founded by Justin W. Hochberg. In 2024, it brought together a consortium of more than 30 companies to pioneer a new approach to civic engagement on Roblox, combining gaming, virtual fashion and voter education. Today, Virtual Vote is expanding across emerging platforms and digital communities to reach people conventional outreach often misses. Guided by consumer behavior and culture, it brings civic information into the places people play, connect and discover-building toward broader participation in 2028.

About HeadCount

HeadCount Contact: ...

HeadCount uses the power of music, culture, and community to turn fans into voters. They're a national, nonpartisan organization working to get more young people civically engaged than any other nonprofit in the country. They meet young people where they already are, at concerts, festivals, and online, and make it easy to register to vote, learn about elections, and take part in democracy.

Since 2004, they've registered over 1.7 million new voters through their work with artists like Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Dead & Co, Billie Eilish, and Alicia Keys. Their award-winning digital campaigns have driven tens of millions of voting actions, while their 150,000+ volunteer squad can be seen at more than 1,500 live events each year. They believe democracy works best when everyone has a voice. By removing barriers and keeping information simple and accessible, they help more people, especially young voters, shape the future.



Instagram: @VirtualVot @HeadCountOrg

TikTok: @VirtualVot @HeadCountOrg X/Twitter: @VirtualVoteNo @HeadCountOrg



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Allan Rosenthal

Intelligent IR ATX

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