John Nieman's ART WITH A STORY 2 Blends Original Paintings And Flash Fiction

The Gotham Books collection invites readers to explore the unexpected stories inspired by original artwork.

- John Nieman, author and artist

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What stories might unfold beyond the edges of a painting? Artist and author John Nieman explores that question in ART WITH A STORY 2: Original Art. Original Fiction., a collection published by Gotham Books in 2023. Combining original artwork with short fiction inspired by the images, the book invites readers to look beyond the canvas and discover the imaginative possibilities within each painting.

The collection features scores of original paintings, each accompanied by a short fictional story. The artwork and narratives work together to create a reading experience that brings visual expression and written storytelling into conversation. Rather than relying on words alone to establish a scene, Nieman uses each painting as a starting point for a narrative, encouraging readers to consider the people, events, emotions, and possibilities that might exist beyond what is immediately visible.

For readers who enjoy both art and fiction, ART WITH A STORY 2 offers two complementary ways to engage with each creative work: appreciating the image itself and exploring the story it inspires.

WHERE ART INSPIRES FICTION

A painting can capture a moment, suggest a personality, or hint at an event that extends beyond the frame. In ART WITH A STORY 2, Nieman builds on this relationship between image and imagination by pairing his artwork with original short fiction.

The book's stories are deliberately concise, bringing readers into a variety of fictional situations without requiring a lengthy commitment to any single narrative. Each pairing offers a different opportunity to consider how an image can prompt a story and how written fiction can deepen the experience of looking at art.

This approach also leaves room for readers to form their own interpretations. A painting may suggest one possibility at first glance, while its accompanying story introduces another perspective. The interplay between the two encourages curiosity and invites readers to revisit the artwork with fresh eyes.

By combining original paintings and original fiction, Nieman creates a collection that celebrates both visual creativity and the art of storytelling.

A DISTINCTIVE EXPERIENCE FOR ART LOVERS AND FICTION READERS

ART WITH A STORY 2 is intended for readers who appreciate the relationship between different creative forms. Art enthusiasts can explore the paintings as individual works, while fiction readers can follow the narratives that accompany them. Readers interested in creative writing may also find inspiration in the collection's central premise: an image can become the starting point for an entirely new story.

The format may appeal to young adults, educators, and anyone interested in visual literacy, imaginative writing, or the creative process. It offers a way to consider how people interpret images, construct narratives, and find meaning in visual details.

Ultimately, the collection invites readers to become active participants in the experience of art. Each painting offers a visual starting point, while each story opens another path through the imagination.

KEY FEATURES

Original artwork: Paintings created by John Nieman provide the visual foundation for the collection.

Original short fiction: Each painting is paired with a brief fictional narrative inspired by the image.

Art and storytelling combined: The book explores the creative connection between visual composition and written narrative.

An imaginative reading experience: Readers are encouraged to look beyond the canvas and consider the stories suggested by the artwork.

Accessible short-form fiction: Concise narratives allow readers to explore a variety of stories and situations.

Appeal across creative interests: The collection may interest art enthusiasts, fiction readers, young adults, educators, and aspiring writers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Nieman is an artist and writer whose creative career spans visual art, writing, and other artistic disciplines. According to his official website, he has worked in the creative field for approximately 30 years, drawing on experience that includes international advertising, music, writing, and culinary arts.

His artwork has been exhibited in dozens of galleries and museums throughout the United States and internationally. Nieman's visual style is characterized by strong composition, vivid color, and pronounced shadows, with pastels and combinations of watercolor and pastels among his preferred media.

As an author, Nieman has written more than two dozen books, including crime novels, short fiction, and children's books. His art-and-fiction collections bring together his interests in visual expression and storytelling, giving readers the opportunity to experience paintings alongside narratives inspired by them.

Nieman is a father of five. His work across different creative disciplines reflects an ongoing interest in the ways images, words, and imagination can complement one another.

Learn more about his work at JohnNieman.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: ART WITH A STORY 2

Subtitle: Original Art. Original Fiction.

Author: John Nieman

Publisher: Gotham Books

Publication Year: 2023

Genre: Fiction / Flash Fiction / Art and Illustrated Literature

Paperback ISBN-13: 979-8-88775-501-4

Ebook ISBN-13: 979-8-88775-502-1

Author Location: White Plains, New York, USA

Primary Distribution Market: United States

With ART WITH A STORY 2, John Nieman brings together two forms of creative expression in a collection that encourages readers to engage with paintings as more than static images. Each pairing of artwork and fiction offers another opportunity to explore the connection between what is seen and what can be imagined.

John Nieman

West Harmony Productions

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John Nieman's ART WITH A STORY 2 Blends Original Paintings and Flash Fiction News Provided By West Harmony Productions October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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