'DON't GIVE UP:' HOUSTON VETERAN's FIGHT FOR VA DISABILITY BENEFITS SPOTLIGHTED BY KHOU 11

KHOU-11 Highlights Houston veteran's fight for VA benefits

Marc Whitehead & Associates Raises Awareness of the Challenges Veterans Can Face When Service-Connected Disability Claims Are Denied

- Marc Whitehead, Founding Partner, Marc Whitehead & AssociatesHOUSTON,, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Houston Army veteran's fight for disability benefits is bringing new attention to the challenges veterans can encounter while attempting to establish that medical conditions are connected to their military service.The veteran's story was recently featured by KHOU 11 News in the report,“'Don't give up' | Houston veteran's fight for VA benefits highlights challenges in claims process.”The case highlights an issue disability attorney Marc Whitehead, founding partner of Marc Whitehead & Associates, regularly emphasizes to veterans: a denied claim does not necessarily mean the fight for benefits is over.“Don't give up,” Whitehead said.“A denial can be devastating for a veteran who knows what happened during their service and is now living with the consequences. But veterans need to understand why the VA denied the claim, what evidence may be missing and what options they have moving forward.”Proving the Connection Between Service and DisabilityOne of the central challenges in a veteran's disability claim can be establishing the connection between a veteran's current medical condition and military service.Medical records, military records and other supporting evidence may play an important role in establishing that connection.Veterans who have received a denial can learn more about the VA disability appeals process and the available review paths here:Veterans Disability Appeals Attorney ResourceThe firm's resource explains the three primary decision-review options available following a VA disability decision: a Supplemental Claim, Higher-Level Review and an appeal to the Board of Veterans' Appeals.For veterans dealing specifically with PTSD, the firm also provides information about evidence, service connection and what may happen following a denied claim:VA Disability Claims for PTSDOne Veteran's Story, A Larger IssueThe KHOU 11 story reflects a challenge Marc Whitehead & Associates has encountered in other veterans' disability cases.In one case highlighted by the firm, an Army veteran's PTSD claim had been denied four times before a Higher-Level Review ultimately resulted in service connection, a 70% disability rating and retroactive benefits.The full case study is available here:Army Veteran PTSD Claim Case StudyPrior case results do not guarantee a similar outcome in another matter.For Whitehead, stories like these underscore why veterans should understand the reason for a denial before deciding whether to abandon a claim.“A disability claim isn't just a case number,” Whitehead said.“There is a veteran and a family behind it. Veterans deserve to understand the process, understand their rights and know what options may be available when a claim is denied.”KHOU 11 CoverageThe complete KHOU 11 report can be viewed here:“Don't give up” | Houston veteran's fight for VA benefits highlights challenges in claims processAdditional information about the firm's veteran's disability practice is available here: Veterans Affairs Disability Benefits: disability-lawyer/va-veterans-affairs-disability-claims.Marc Whitehead & Associates represents individuals nationwide in Social Security Disability, long-term disability insurance and veterans' disability matters. For more information, visit or call 866-753-6383.

Bianca Bucaram

THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group

+1 713-898-6552

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'DON'T GIVE UP:' HOUSTON VETERAN'S FIGHT FOR VA DISABILITY BENEFITS SPOTLIGHTED BY KHOU 11 News Provided By THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Law, Military Industry



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