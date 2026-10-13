Assurance Financial Named One Of Baton Rouge's Best Places To Work For 2026

Employee-driven recognition celebrates the mortgage lender's commitment to workplace culture, collaboration and a people-first approach

- Kenny Hodges, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Assurance FinancialBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Assurance Financial, a leading full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge by Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.The annual awards program, presented by Greater Baton Rouge Business Report in partnership with Greater Baton Rouge SHRM and Best Companies Group, recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in workplace culture, employee satisfaction and organizational practices.This recognition is particularly meaningful because about 75% of the evaluation is based on employee feedback, directly reflecting the experiences and perspectives of the people who make up the organization."When we founded Assurance Financial 25 years ago, our goal was to build more than a successful mortgage company. We wanted to create a place where people genuinely enjoy coming to work, feel valued and have the opportunity to build rewarding careers," said Kenny Hodges, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Assurance Financial. "To receive this recognition based on feedback from our own employees is incredibly meaningful. It tells us that the culture we've worked so hard to build is something our people believe in, and that's an accomplishment I'm especially proud of."Founded in Baton Rouge in 2001, Assurance Financial has grown from its Louisiana roots into a mortgage lender serving communities across the country. Throughout that growth, the company has remained committed to maintaining a collaborative, people-first culture where employees are supported, achievements are celebrated and teamwork drives success.The Best Places to Work program evaluates participating organizations through a two-part assessment. Workplace policies, practices and demographics account for approximately 25% of the overall score, while confidential employee surveys measuring workplace experiences make up the remaining 75%. The combined results determine which organizations earn recognition as the region's best employers."Great company culture isn't something you can create with a mission statement or a set of core values alone. It's built through the way people treat each other, support one another and show up for their teams every day," said Steve Ward, President of Assurance Financial. "This award belongs to our employees. They're the reason Assurance is such a special place to work, not just here in Baton Rouge, but throughout our entire organization. We're incredibly grateful for the people who make this company what it is."For Assurance Financial, the recognition reinforces a longstanding belief that investing in employees creates a stronger organization, benefiting not only its team members but also the homebuyers, homeowners and communities they serve.As the company continues to grow, Assurance Financial remains focused on preserving the culture that has defined the organization for 25 years while creating new opportunities for employees and loan originators across the country.The 2026 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge honorees were recognized at an awards event on October 6, 2026.About Assurance FinancialFounded in 2001, Assurance Financial is a full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With licensed loan officers across the country, Assurance Financial offers a wide range of mortgage products and financing solutions designed to help individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative lending solutions, and a supportive workplace culture that empowers its employees to succeed. For more information about Assurance Financial, visit .

Jessica Thames

Assurance Financial

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Assurance Financial Named One of Baton Rouge's Best Places to Work for 2026 News Provided By S&A Communications October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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