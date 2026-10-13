AEGIS Advanced Launches Endcorrosion For On Site Corrosion Coating Of Parts Too Large To Ship

An AEGIS technician applies a coating in the spray booth at the Elkton, Maryland shop.

Elkton, Maryland applicator brings prep, coating and in place cure to shipyards, steel mills, oil and gas, and fertilizer plants

- Matt Lippmann, President and CEO, Spectrum AdvancedELKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most high performance coatings need an oven to cure, and that limits what can be coated. If a pump body, a section of structural steel or a long roll won't fit in the oven, or can't come out of service, it usually just keeps corroding.AEGIS Advanced, the industrial coatings division of Spectrum Advanced, launched endcorrosion for exactly that situation. AEGIS cures coatings in place with a patent pending process heat activation method, so large equipment can be prepared, coated and cured at the customer's plant, shipyard or mill without teardown or shipping.AEGIS is an applicator, not a coating supplier. The company is certified to apply Cerakote, Whitford Xylan, Belzona, Sherwin-Williams, PPG, Hempel, Jotun and Carboline liquid applied systems, along with its own PTFE, PFA and FEP fluoropolymer, release, corrosion and wear systems."A lot of people already know what coating they need. Their engineer picked it or the OEM did," said Matt Lippmann, President and CEO of Spectrum Advanced. "What they can't find is someone to put it on, especially when the part is too big to ship. That's right in our wheelhouse."AEGIS works with Navy and shipyard suppliers, steel mills, oil and gas, fertilizer plants, chemical processing, pulp and paper, power generation, and food and packaging. Customers get an engineering specification within one business day and a quote within three. AEGIS operates under an ISO 9001 certified quality system, recertified in 2026, with AS9100 certification in progress.About AEGIS AdvancedAEGIS Advanced is the industrial coatings division of Spectrum Advanced, based in Elkton, Maryland. AEGIS applies fluoropolymer, ceramic, HVOF thermal spray and corrosion barrier coatings in its shop and on site. Learn more at aegis-advanced or endcorrosion.

Matt Lippmann

Spectrum Advanced

410-392-0220

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AEGIS Advanced Launches endcorrosion for On Site Corrosion Coating of Parts Too Large to Ship News Provided By Spectrum Advanced October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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