Swarmlens Presents A Knowledge-Graph Case Study For Drilling At Oil & Gas AI USA 2026

Ram Pillai, Co-Founder at SwarmLens, presenting at Oil & Gas AI USA 2026.

From Left to Right: Harish Pillai, Ram Pillai, Matt Lewis

SwarmLens turned 600+ drilling documents into 400+ engineer-approved insights in under a week using AI, expert review and source verification.

- Ram Pillai, Co-Founder and Solution Lead at SwarmLens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SwarmLens Inc., an industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company for energy operators, presented a case study on knowledge graphs for drilling at Oil & Gas AI USA 2026, held October 7-8 in Houston. Ram Pillai, Co-Founder and Solution Lead at SwarmLens, led the session“Building Knowledge Graphs as a Competitive Advantage: A Case Study,” demonstrated how historical drilling reports can be transformed into verified, reusable knowledge for planning future well

Every drilling campaign generates valuable lessons, but much of that knowledge remains buried in documents such as daily drilling reports, end-of-well reports, emails and drawings. Finding the right information when planning the next well can be challenging, especially when reviewing these records manually takes weeks. While 70–90% of data across industries is estimated to be unstructured, a 2020 study by Iraya Energies found that 76% of released UK Continental Shelf data was unstructured.

In a recent pilot, presented by Ram Pillai, In the case study, SwarmLens processed 685 documents from previous drilling campaigns, extracting more than 20,000 raw insights, each traceable to its source. Automated de-duplication reduced these to around 1400+ before subject matter experts filtered the findings to approximately 447 decision-ready insights, each linked to its source and approved by a named engineer. The process took less than a week, compared with an estimated six to eight weeks for manual review.

Ram Pillai outlined the four layers behind the approach: LLM and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to ground responses in source documents; human review to validate findings; context engineering to account for client-specific assets and operating conditions; and knowledge graphs to connect information across wells, wellbores, hole sections, bottom-hole assemblies (BHAs), mud systems and operational events. He also highlighted how ontologies can improve the relevance of knowledge graphs by defining industry-specific entities and the relationships between them.

According to SwarmLens, its Cognitive Index learns from the team's documents and verifies technical details against their original sources. When evidence is unclear or conflicting, it flags the issue for human review rather than guessing.

"Most AI tools are built to sound right. On a rig, sounding right is not enough. An unverified mud weight or a misquoted casing pressure can lead to a multi-million-dollar incident. That is why our system checks every number against its source, and why it is allowed to say 'I don't know.”

Said Ram Pillai, Co-Founder and Solution Lead at SwarmLens.

Ram Pillai contrasted the approach with general-purpose AI tools, analytics platforms limited to structured data, and manual document reviews. He highlighted three key benefits for operators: each well adds to a growing body of operational knowledge; valuable lessons remain accessible even as experienced personnel move on; and the knowledge graph remains independent of any single AI model, allowing operators to adopt newer models without losing accumulated knowledge.

"The question we heard most in Houston was how to trust AI with real engineering decisions," said Harish Pillai, CEO of SwarmLens. "Our answer is to keep qualified engineers in the loop and to give operators ownership of the knowledge itself. Own the graph, not the AI model."

Oil & Gas AI USA 2026, the second annual edition of the event, was organized by IQ International (IQ-Hub) and brought together operators, service companies and technology providers to discuss AI and generative AI in oil and gas operations. A video of the SwarmLens session is available at . Operators who want a briefing on the case study can contact SwarmLens at .

About SwarmLens

SwarmLens Inc. is an industrial AI company for energy operators, headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Dallas, Cochin, Mexico City, Colombia and Jakarta. Its AssureLens platform applies agentic AI to well operations, and its ExpertHub marketplace connects operators with verified drilling experts. More information is available at .

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SwarmLens Presents a Knowledge-Graph Case Study for Drilling at Oil & Gas AI USA 2026 News Provided By Swarmlens Inc October 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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